"They even got the cast to give out wet tissues" — 'The Divorce Insurance' promotion strategy wins the internet globally

The upcoming South Korean romantic comedy series, The Divorce Insurance, has captured global attention not only for its intriguing plot and star-studded cast, but also for its unconventional promotional strategy. The show's lead cast actively participated in distributing wet tissues in public and outside metro stations.

South Korean stars like Lee Dong-wook (A Shop of Killers), Lee Da-hee (Single's Inferno), Lee Kwang-soo (Running Man), and Lee Joo-bin (Queen of Tears) took to the streets and surprised citizens as they handed out wet tissue packages with "Divorce Insurance" mentioned on them.

For a show centered around the theme of divorce and the emotional upheavals associated with it, wet tissues subtly allude to wiping away tears, resonating with the show's narrative of healing and new beginnings.

Furthermore, the lead cast also participated in 'Tray Karaoke Game' and won it. As a result, several outdoor billboard ads will be placed across Seoul throughout April 2025, which will promote The Divorce Insurance as if it were a real law firm that provides real legal advice to married couples. The ads will be placed outside and around Olympic-daero and Nonhyeon Station in Gangnam-daero.

This hands-on strategy not only brought the actors closer to their fans but also created a memorable and tangible connection with the audience. The clips went viral online on social media platforms. One fan wrote on X:

"From fake billboards to dancing mascots, they even got the cast to give out wet tissues to promote the drama."

The promotional campaign of The Divorce Insurance quickly gained traction on social media platforms. Netizens praised the cast's dedication and the marketing team's creativity.

"All their promotions so far have been creative and hilarious," a fan wrote.

"They are working so hard and being such good sports about the whole thing... I hope all their hardwork is rewarded with success & acclaim for the drama," another fan said.

"They really went all out with the promotion," another fan added.

Others said that the Western film industry should make its actors promote their shows with similar creativity.

"All out promo lmfao," a fan remarked.

"The Divorce Insurance special show's Tray Karaoke Game was so much fun! Dong Wook and the other cast members got hit by the trays six times before finally succeeding on the seventh try. At this point, I think I can sing along with them," another fan noted.

"Western media needs to start torturing actors to promote their shows like Korea does," another fan added.

Everything we know about the upcoming K-drama The Divorce Insurance

The upcoming romantic comedy series, The Divorce Insurance, is scheduled to premiere on March 31, 2025, on tvN.

The Divorce Insurance centers around Noh Ki-jun, portrayed by Lee Dong-wook, an elite insurance actuary with a stellar professional reputation but a tumultuous personal life marked by three divorces.

Drawing from his personal experiences, Ki-jun conceptualizes a novel insurance product aimed at mitigating the financial and emotional strains of divorce. As he endeavors to launch this innovative product, he navigates workplace challenges and complex relationships with his colleagues, leading to introspection about his past relationships and budding new ones.

Lee Dong-wook plays Noh Ki-jun, an accomplished insurance actuary whose personal experiences with divorce inspire him to develop divorce insurance. Lee Joo-bin portrays Kang Han-deul, an underwriter who joins Ki-jun's team after her own divorce due to mistreatment by her in-laws.

Running Man host Lee Kwang-soo plays An Jeong-man. He is a risk assessment officer and Ki-jun's longtime friend, known for his cautious nature. Meanwhile, South Korean popular actress Lee Da-hee plays Jeon Na-rae. She is a financial mathematician who views the world through an investment lens.

In the supporting cast, The Divorce Insurance has Kim Won-hae as Na Dae-bok and Chu So-jung as Jo Ah-young.

The series is penned by Lee Tae-yoon, known for his work on Secret Royal Inspector & Joy (2021). Direction is helmed by Lee Won-suk, recognized for Killing Romance (2023), and Choi Bo-kyung. The production is a collaborative effort between CJ ENM Studios, KT Studio Genie, MongJakSo, and Mondo Studio.

The Divorce Insurance is set to air on tvN starting March 31, 2025, occupying the Monday and Tuesday 20:50 KST slot. For international audiences, the series will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video in selected regions and Viki.

