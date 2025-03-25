“He said that to man who hasn’t married yet”- Fans in stitches over The Divorce Insurance director’s hilarious reason behind casting Lee Dong-wook

The Divorce Insurance drama's director, Lee Won-suk, lead actor Lee Dong-wook, and the rest of the main cast came together for a press conference on March 24 to discuss various aspects of the drama, like the casting, the filming, their personal experiences, and more. The cast also spoke about the peculiarities of their characters and engaged in a fun banter.

Director Lee Won-suk revealed how he chose to cast Lee Wook as the lead for this drama. The director said that he likes the Goblin actor personally and wanted to work with him. He was in the process of finalizing the actor to play No Gi-jun (the drama's lead character) when he came across a photo of Lee Wook.

In the photo, the actor was wearing a cap and had a foolish expression on his face. Seeing the photo, the director thought that Lee Dong-wook would make a good choice to play the role of a man who has been divorced three times. The answer elicited laughter from the cast and the audience. Here's how the netizens responded to it:

"He said that to man who hasn't married yet."

"Even the reason why LDW was offered the role is so funny. This show is going to be hilarious, I can feel it!" a user wrote.

"The more the director talks, the funnier it gets," a user wrote.

"Director Lee is so cute!!! I love him loving Wookie so much," a fan wrote.

"I need to know which photo was it," another fan replied.

Fans loved the camaraderie and comfort between the director and the actor. Lee Won-suk made an expression by raising his hand to signify giving the script to Dong-wook, and Dong-wook jokingly corrected that he received the script as an attachment in a Kakao Talk chat.

"I love this dynamic omg help," a fan replied.

"This is funny! And the director sure loves DW a lot. He kept saying he loves DW," a user replied.

Director Lee Won-suk, actor Lee Dong-wook, and the cast of The Divorce Insurance at the press meet

Each cast member spoke about their characters and what they bring to the story. The interactions ranged from honest to comical as the cast engaged in a fun conversation with the drama's director. According to TV Report's news on March 25, Lee Dong-wook's co-star in The Tale of the Nine-Tailed, Jo Bo-ah, will reportedly make a cameo appearance in the drama.

The Divorce Insurance tells the story of No Gi-jun and his team at the product development department of an insurance company. No Gi-jun has been thrice divorced, and after experiencing a loss each time, he pitches the idea of creating insurance for divorcees. The idea gets unusual reactions, and hilarity ensues.

Along with Lee Dong-wook, the drama also stars Lee Joo-bin, Lee Kwang-soo, and Lee Da-hee in the main cast. WJSN's EXY will be seen in a supporting role.

The drama is slated to premiere on March 31 at 8.50 PM KST on tVN for the South Korean audience. The drama will also premiere on Amazon Prime Video for global viewers.

