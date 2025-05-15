“Paved the way for Asia”— Fans celebrate BLACKPINK’s Lisa as she becomes the sole K-pop representative on Forbes 30 Under 30 Alumni list

On May 14, 2025, BLACKPINK’s LISA was recognized as one of Asia’s leading celebrities by Forbes in their “10 Years of 30 Under 30 Asia” compilation. She remains the sole K-pop performer in this roster that celebrates the most prominent figures.

In 2019, the songstress was on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list with BLACKPINK. This time, she has been recognized as a solo act. The US-based media pointed out how Lisa is making moves on her own beyond BLACKPINK.

“Lisa of Korean K-pop girl group Blackpink, has been charting her own path," Forbes penned.

Since joining BLACKPINK in 2016, the 28-year-old launched a solo career with her hit song LALISA, breaking records on YouTube and in sales. She also expanded into fashion and major brand collaborations.

This Forbes feature puts her with other top Asian figures who made major marks in their fields. Fans shared their reactions online following Lisa’s latest achievement.

"Paved the way for Asia," an X user commented.

Many praised the Thai rapper's influence, celebrating her achievements while also defending her presence at major events against critics.

"GLOBAL ICON #LISA 👑💎 You can fake achievements but you can't fake the influence & impact 🔥 So proud of you Queen," a fan remarked.

"Yesterday, Sony announced her album was third best selling project. Today, Forbes says she’s one of Asia’s most successful persons. How powerful she is" a user mentioned.

"Yet Some people hate and ask why she's invited to all these important events cause she is the moment and icon," a person shared.

More comments read:

"When you love what you do,success follows. LISA is truly inspirational, as a southeast Asian, I'm beyond proud," a netizen said.

"Her impacts are so crazy ❤️‍🔥," a viewer noted.

"This happens if you have the real influence, so proud of you lalisa🤍," another fan added.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa hits major milestones with Oscars and Met Gala appearances, acting debut, and solo album launch

Lisa from BLACKPINK hit a major milestone on March 2, 2025, becoming the first K-pop star to serve live at the Oscars. She appeared alongside Doja Cat and RAYE during the 97th Academy Awards ceremony held in Los Angeles.

Just a few days before, Lisa dropped her first solo full-length album, Alter Ego, on February 28, 2025. It followed her earlier solo debut project, Lalisa, which came out in September 2021.

In February 2025, she also premiered her acting career with HBO’s The White Lotus season three. On May 5, 2025, Lisa walked her first Met Gala red carpet wearing a custom Louis Vuitton outfit.

The design sparked online discussion over certain visuals. Certain people wondered if it alluded to Rosa Parks. The brand later clarified that the imagery was based on art by Henry Taylor and not linked to Parks.

One day prior to her Met Gala event, she made a remarkable presence at the 2025 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa topped the 2025 Met Gala female red carpet power ranking with her Louis Vuitton debut look, earning the highest Media Impact Value (MIV) of $21.3M, per Launchmetrics. She was followed by Freen, Jennie, Zendaya, and Rihanna.

