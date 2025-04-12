"Practically owns America atp"- Fans laud as BTS' Jimin becomes first K-pop soloist to surpass 500 million Spotify USA streams

On April 11, 2025, fans flooded social media to celebrate BTS' Jimin. The idol becomes the first K-pop soloist in history to exceed 500 million filtered streams on the Spotify USA chart. According to World Music Awards on X, and multiple fan-tracking accounts, Jimin has now surpassed this landmark figure.

It makes him not only the first Korean soloist to do so but also the fastest. He achieved the milestone in just under three years since his solo debut on April 24, 2022, with the OST With You.

Filtered streams are considered more accurate by excluding bots or repeated plays. They are used in official rankings and payouts. Jimin’s filtered count reached 500,259,548, with songs like Who, Face and Like Crazy leading the charge.

His song Who, in particular, has been a standout, not only streaming consistently despite his military enlistment but also earning $2.4 million in U.S. revenue. It makes it the third highest-grossing K-pop track in U.S. history behind BTS’ Butter and Dynamite. An X user, @hyacinth_o, wrote:

"Jimin practically owns America atp."

Others chimed in to celebrate the idol and send in their wishes.

"and we are not surprised .Congratulations," an X user wrote.

"My Man just out here making history in silence," another netizen mentioned.

"Jimin DOESNT have company push in USA. No solo tour. no promo. No western collab. Not even airplay. But he got a HUGE fanbase in USA, The Most Popular idol in USA," one fan commented.

"It is really a small drop of water in the sea of hus successful career!Congratulations to the most successful artist! King is on top as he deserves!," another person wrote.

Fans gave nicknames to the BTS star, like "King" and "Jimerica".

"JIMERICA IS AWESOME," one fan commented.

"That's my Kingman," an X user wrote.

More about Jimin’s solo journey, album success, and military service

Jimin’s track Who from his second solo album, Muse, debuted in July 2024 and peaked at No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100. It quickly became one of the longest-charting K-pop tracks in U.S. history.

On Spotify, it crossed 1.44 billion streams, setting a record as the most-streamed solo song by an Asian act, surpassing Mitski’s My Love Mine All Mine.

His album Muse also spent over 34 weeks on the Billboard 200. It remains the second-longest-charting solo K-pop album on Apple Music globally.

Meanwhile, the idol is also recognized for his philanthropy. In March 2025, he was named ICON’s “Face of K-pop” for the second year in a row after sponsoring children in Tanzania and Bolivia. His contributions extended to a charity donation to sponsor a child in Sri Lanka.

The K-pop star is currently serving in the South Korean military alongside fellow BTS member Jungkook. Both enlisted on December 12, 2023, under the Companion Soldier system.

They are expected to be discharged on June 11, 2025, just a day after RM and V.

