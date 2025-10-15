“Prince, Rich uncle and ceo”-Fans in awe as BTS’ Taehyung, j-hope, and RM go viral for their strikingly different styles at ‘Love Your W’ 2025 event

BTS members RM, Taehyung, and j-hope attended the &quot;Love Your W&quot; Breast Cancer Awareness Event on October 15, 2025. All three members appeared at the event together and even stood on the dais together.However, what caught the fans' eyes was the strikingly different styles that the stars appeared in. All three members were dressed in different brands. They represented the brands they serve as ambassadors for.Fans were impressed by these looks and playfully described them as,“Prince, Rich uncle and ceo.”Kim Namu🌱🪻🎀✨️ @Kim_Namu95LINKTae is the spoiled prince. Rich uncle and ceo joon🎀🍀✨️🪻RM was dressed in Bottega Veneta. He wore a textured double-breasted grey blazer suit set with a white shirt and a darker grey tie. He also added brown, slightly transparent glasses with his short hair done in a blonde highlights style.j-hope showed up in Louis Vuitton. He wore a tweed-like jacket in a brownish-beige hue with a distinct checkered pattern. The jacket had a collar and what appeared to be darker buttons. Underneath, he wore a diamond-shaped patterned vest that matched the jacket's color scheme. He paired his regular dark grey trousers and black boots with a classic Louis Vuitton belt.Taehyung sported a distinctive ruffle-style white shirt with a deep neck. It was topped with a navy blue velvet jacket with some geometric patterns upon it, embroidered in yellow. He paired it with black boots and washed light blue-grayish jeans. This look was accessorized with Cartier jewelry.All these three brands were tagged by W KOREA itself on their Instagram story, featuring the arrival of these three BTS stars. Fans even joked about them, saying RM and Taehyung looked like they were attending the event with their son, j-hope.luna⁷ (slow) @tetebbiLINKCorporate office joon, Rich uncle at parties hobi and royalty taehyungP⁷🌙 @MoonWalker_oLINK3 very dashing men! RM AT LOVE YOUR W J-HOPE AT LOVE YOUR W TAEHYUNG AT LOVE YOUR W #LoveYourW2025 #LoveYourWsophie @thvchaptersLINKWhy are the outfits giving parents and sonSome other similar comments followed:BTS Diva ⟭⟬💜 @BTSdiva71LINKI can see Namjoon &amp;amp;amp; Hobi as the CEO parents and Taehyung as their rebel rock-n-roll prince son.cookie_d0ugh⁷ @cosmotannies7LINKI had told y'all TAEJOON ARE in relationship and hobi is now their adopted son 😭Vintage Soul ✿ JIMIN Day 🐥 @VhearttkLINKNo one sec all 3 of them looks like straight out of modern royalty.... King dad, kind uncle and prince sonBTS members continue to grace W KOREA's &quot;Love Your W&quot; campaignLove Your W is an annual breast cancer awareness campaign organized by the W KOREA publication. It is held every October, consistently. The campaign was launched to encourage early detection and spread awareness about breast health under the empowering slogan “Love Your W” or “Love Your Breasts.”Over the years, it has grown into one of South Korea’s most anticipated philanthropic and cultural events, bringing together some of the biggest names of the South Korean community.This year, 2025’s Love Your W marked a major milestone as the campaign celebrated its 20th anniversary. It was held at the Grand Ballroom of the Four Seasons Hotel in Seoul on October 15. It was also streamed live for the global audiences on W KOREA’s YouTube channel.Seeing three BTS members together at a charity event was not on the fans’ bingo card. For the past few years, only a single or at most two members have been spotted at this particular event. Hence, this year’s Love Your W campaign became extra special for the BTS fans.