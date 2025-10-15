  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “Prince, Rich uncle and ceo”-Fans in awe as BTS’ Taehyung, j-hope, and RM go viral for their strikingly different styles at ‘Love Your W’ 2025 event

“Prince, Rich uncle and ceo”-Fans in awe as BTS’ Taehyung, j-hope, and RM go viral for their strikingly different styles at ‘Love Your W’ 2025 event

By Rujula Bhanarkar
Published Oct 15, 2025 13:13 GMT
RM, j-hope and V attend the &quot;Love Your W&quot; event (Image via YouTube/W KOREA)
RM, j-hope and V attend the "Love Your W" event (Image via YouTube/W KOREA)

BTS members RM, Taehyung, and j-hope attended the "Love Your W" Breast Cancer Awareness Event on October 15, 2025. All three members appeared at the event together and even stood on the dais together.

Ad

However, what caught the fans' eyes was the strikingly different styles that the stars appeared in. All three members were dressed in different brands. They represented the brands they serve as ambassadors for.

Fans were impressed by these looks and playfully described them as,

“Prince, Rich uncle and ceo.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

RM was dressed in Bottega Veneta. He wore a textured double-breasted grey blazer suit set with a white shirt and a darker grey tie. He also added brown, slightly transparent glasses with his short hair done in a blonde highlights style.

j-hope showed up in Louis Vuitton. He wore a tweed-like jacket in a brownish-beige hue with a distinct checkered pattern. The jacket had a collar and what appeared to be darker buttons. Underneath, he wore a diamond-shaped patterned vest that matched the jacket's color scheme. He paired his regular dark grey trousers and black boots with a classic Louis Vuitton belt.

Ad

Taehyung sported a distinctive ruffle-style white shirt with a deep neck. It was topped with a navy blue velvet jacket with some geometric patterns upon it, embroidered in yellow. He paired it with black boots and washed light blue-grayish jeans. This look was accessorized with Cartier jewelry.

All these three brands were tagged by W KOREA itself on their Instagram story, featuring the arrival of these three BTS stars. Fans even joked about them, saying RM and Taehyung looked like they were attending the event with their son, j-hope.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Some other similar comments followed:

Ad
Ad
Ad

BTS members continue to grace W KOREA's "Love Your W" campaign

Love Your W is an annual breast cancer awareness campaign organized by the W KOREA publication. It is held every October, consistently. The campaign was launched to encourage early detection and spread awareness about breast health under the empowering slogan “Love Your W” or “Love Your Breasts.”

Over the years, it has grown into one of South Korea’s most anticipated philanthropic and cultural events, bringing together some of the biggest names of the South Korean community.

Ad
Ad

This year, 2025’s Love Your W marked a major milestone as the campaign celebrated its 20th anniversary. It was held at the Grand Ballroom of the Four Seasons Hotel in Seoul on October 15. It was also streamed live for the global audiences on W KOREA’s YouTube channel.

Seeing three BTS members together at a charity event was not on the fans’ bingo card. For the past few years, only a single or at most two members have been spotted at this particular event. Hence, this year’s Love Your W campaign became extra special for the BTS fans.

About the author
Rujula Bhanarkar

Rujula Bhanarkar

Twitter icon

Rujula is a pop culture journalist who covers K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated with a bachelors in English Literature from Mumbai University, following which, as a self-proclaimed K-pop fangirl, Rujula pursued her passion for the written word to report on all things Korean. Rujula has over 4 years experience in curating content for diverse companies like Disney (Star Sports), KpopWise, Icy Tales, Nettv4u, and Walking Wicket.

For her, referring to official sources and cross-verifying information are of utmost importance to maintain objectivity and credibility of the information she offers to her readers. She also takes into account social media posts from people experiencing an incident first-hand to add depth and perspective to her story.

While creatively presenting information about an artist’s particular look or campaign is Rujula’s forte, she believes her true strength lies in interviewing celebrities and idols. At Sportskeeda, Rujula has exclusively interviewed famous K-pop groups and idols such as ChoCo, Jae Chong, BLACKSWAN, DKZ, Lee Taevin, E:LFIN, Kim Seong-gyeong, and Hyun-woo.

Rujula’s favorite artists in the K-circle are BTS, Jackson Wang, ENHYPEN, and SEVENTEEN, and she admires them for their humility, genuineness, and generosity. When not busy tracking the latest developments in Korean entertainment, Rujula can be found playing cricket, a sport she has played professionally for over 10 years.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Somava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications