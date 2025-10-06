“Army spokesperson”- Fans react as BTS' RM reveals Taehyung’s spontaneous request to film ‘RUN BTS’

On Monday, October 6, BTS' RM kickstarted a Weverse livestream where he updated fans and viewers about his recent activities. Some of these topics included his recent book reads, like Three Stories and a Reflection, his thoughts on the recent collaboration with the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, and more.Among these conversations, the idol also shared that BTS' Taehyung suddenly expressed his interest in filming a RUN BTS episode, the K-pop boy group's South Korean variety show. RM continued to add that Taehyung often gets hooked on things, and one such recent fixation was RUN BTS, and all the other members were surprised by the recommendations. Here's what RM said:&quot;Ah, this happened recently because Taehyung suddenly wanted to film Run BTS. Well, yeah. Out of nowhere. Our Taehyung sometimes suddenly gets hooked on something. So he said he wanted to shoot Run BTS, and everyone was kind of &quot;Really?&quot; It was that kind of situation.&quot;When this clip landed on the internet, fans were beyond thrilled about the same. Given that the last RUN BTS episode aired almost three years ago, in February 2023, people were excited to see Taehyung's enthusiasm towards filming a new episode for the show again. Some also hoped that the idol's recommendations would come into fruition in the coming days. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:&quot;Taehyung the only genuine Army spokesperson around&quot;a @venic3biyotchLINK@btsmemeories @BTS_twt Taehyung the only genuine Army spokesperson aroundMore fans and netizens expressed their excitement about the recent incident shared by BTS' RM during his Weverse livestream.samira⁷ @trivjungooLINK@winnttaebear NOW THATS WHAT IM TALKING ABOUT BRING IT BACKMelody ⁷ @Melody170441899LINKTaehyung is standing on business ( bon voyage soon too)ASJ⁷ @jeon_soulLINKNo one says no to him so we are getting Run BTS∞amyy⁷ 𝙱𝚃𝚂 𝚈𝙴𝙰𝚁 @ammie__7LINKYESSS PLEASE BRING OUR SEROTONIN BOOSTER BACK...Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.Jin and his 6 kids @BibiArmy050920LINKAnother episode of “If taehyung wants to do something you have to let him do it”pB⁷⟭⟬ᴱ ᴬᴿᴱ ᴮ⟬⟭ᶜᴷ @Mintsuga_ot7LINKI love you Taehyung...thank you for your serviceely⁷⭐️ SAW HOBI AND JIN @taekuvLINKoh tae’s so real man I NEED RUN BTS TO COME BACK SOON I DONT ASK FOR MUCH GIVE IT TO ME NEOWWWWmoonie⁷ ☾ @kookies_laughLINKtaehyung really out here being army's biggest voiceBTS' RM talks about collaboration with SFMOMA, shares gratitude with ARMYs, and more during his recent Weverse livestreamAmidst the various conversations that BTS' RM had with ARMYs during his Weverse livestream on October 6, the idol also talked about the recent RM X SFMOMA. The idol's collaboration with the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art will allow him to showcase his personal art collection between October 2026 and February 2027.Namjoon and SFMOMA (Image via Instagram/@rkive)Therefore, during the livestream, the idol gave more insight into how the collaboration came about and also stated that he's aiming to showcase the collection in other museums and institutions, too. Here's what the idol stated:&quot;We've been preparing for about a year, and it looks like we'll spend another year finalizing the layout and getting everything ready. And maybe after San Francisco, there's a possibility it could tour other museums, but we'll need to have discussions with them first. For now, we're just focusing on San Francisco. We are considering expanding it to other institutions, but this is where things stand for the moment.&quot;On the other hand, the idol also talked about how the words &quot;I love you&quot; seemed to impress him a lot, and he found those words quite beautiful. He continued to state that these words also perfectly encapsulate the feelings he shared towards ARMYs. Here's what he said:&quot;How beautiful are the words 'I love you'? How beautiful are they...I truly love you guys, and it's the only word- although there are better words than I love you, this is my way of loving, and I'm doing this cause I want to live and want to do well.&quot;In other news, all BTS members are currently preparing for the group's next comeback, which is scheduled to be released in Spring 2026.