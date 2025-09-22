“Promoting Blackpink in China better than yg” - Fans thrilled as SEVENTEEN’s MINGHAO DJs ‘JUMP’ at Yue Jian Chao Xiang Festival

SEVENTEEN’s The8, Xu Minghao, spun tracks at Beijing’s Yue Jian Chao Xiang Music Festival on September 21, 2025. He dropped BLACKPINK’s JUMP during his DJ set, surprising fans. The idol also appeared to be fully enjoying the moment, grooving along to the track.For those unversed, The Yue Jian Chao Xiang Music Festival happens every year in Beijing and features both local and international acts. Genres range from electronic and pop to hip-hop and indie rock, making it a hotspot for live music admirers.This appearance adds to The8’s growing music career, following gigs like Timberland’s Shanghai pop-up and SEVENTEEN’s 2024 FOLLOW tour. Playing JUMP gave the set an unexpected twist that caught the audience’s attention.&quot;Minghao promoting blackpink in China better than yg 😵‍💫,&quot; an X user mentioned.greys @ggukdollLINKminghao promoting blackpink in China better than yg 😵‍💫Fans are remarking that the Chinese artist appears to be promoting BLACKPINK in China more actively than their agency, YG Entertainment itself.ATE THAT DIDN’t I @blinkvaultLINKPromoting jump better than yg😭Samantha @Samanth26323402LINKYk it's bad when other artists are promoting them better than their own company (fvck yg)nini🐶🍒CxM 𝙃𝙔𝙋𝙀 𝙑𝙄𝘽𝙀𝙎 @ultsvtpinkLINKsinglehandedly promoted bp 'JUMP' in china by Hao himself, meanwhile yg🦗🦗🦗ANWAAAAYYYSSSS, dj hao did a great job and the amount of scream?!?!! INSANITY!!Meanwhile, both fandoms - CARATs and BLINKs are excited to see the crossover between the two K-pop groups. jshg @yaerayyLINKCARATBLINKS WE WON AGAINNNN☁︎ @cloudeartLINKWAAH TTTTWIEO ㅠi’d say it’s another aju nice day to be a caratblink &gt;&lt;kae @kaejjung_LINKOMGGGG MY SVTPINK HEART IS SO HAPPYYYYYYBLACKPINK and SEVENTEEN’s connection through the yearsS.Coups, Jennie, and Lisa at the 2025 Met Gala, celebrating Superfine: Tailoring Black Style (Image via Getty)BLACKPINK and SEVENTEEN have had their moments of camaraderie over the years. In March 2024, Lisa and Mingyu showed up at a BVLGARI event in Seoul. Cameras captured them laughing and chatting, giving fans a peek at their friendly rapport.In April 2024, Jennie and Woozi sparked attention with a social media exchange. Woozi praised the songstress' work with rapper ZICO in the song, SPOT. Though Woozi rarely posts on Instagram, he made an exception to share a clip of the track, tagging Zico and Jennie while praising the collaboration with the comment,“This combo is crazy…&quot;That same month, Jennie also attended the boy band's FOLLOW concert in Seoul. From a private suite at Seoul World Cup Stadium, she enjoyed the concert comfortably dressed in a cap, shirt, and jeans. Cameras caught her grinning with joy as she waved with enthusiasm.The friendly interactions extended to major events. This year in May, Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, and S.Coups all made their Met Gala debuts. Although their outfits were the center of attention, a photo of Jennie, Lisa, and S.Coups together quickly went viral.In other news, The8, joined by SEVENTEEN members Mingyu and Jeonghan, attended the second night of BLACKPINK’s DEADLINE World Tour in Goyang on July 6, 2025. The star-studded audience also featured BTS’ j-hope, actor Lee Min-ho, TWICE, and several other high-profile celebrities.