  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “Promoting Blackpink in China better than yg” - Fans thrilled as SEVENTEEN’s MINGHAO DJs ‘JUMP’ at Yue Jian Chao Xiang Festival

“Promoting Blackpink in China better than yg” - Fans thrilled as SEVENTEEN’s MINGHAO DJs ‘JUMP’ at Yue Jian Chao Xiang Festival

By Shreya Jha
Modified Sep 22, 2025 08:30 GMT
SEVENTEEN&rsquo;s MINGHAO and BLACKPINK (Image via Instagram/@xuminghao_o, @jennierubyjane)
SEVENTEEN’s MINGHAO and BLACKPINK (Image via Instagram/@xuminghao_o, @jennierubyjane)

SEVENTEEN’s The8, Xu Minghao, spun tracks at Beijing’s Yue Jian Chao Xiang Music Festival on September 21, 2025. He dropped BLACKPINK’s JUMP during his DJ set, surprising fans. The idol also appeared to be fully enjoying the moment, grooving along to the track.

Ad

For those unversed, The Yue Jian Chao Xiang Music Festival happens every year in Beijing and features both local and international acts. Genres range from electronic and pop to hip-hop and indie rock, making it a hotspot for live music admirers.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This appearance adds to The8’s growing music career, following gigs like Timberland’s Shanghai pop-up and SEVENTEEN’s 2024 FOLLOW tour. Playing JUMP gave the set an unexpected twist that caught the audience’s attention.

"Minghao promoting blackpink in China better than yg 😵‍💫," an X user mentioned.
Ad

Fans are remarking that the Chinese artist appears to be promoting BLACKPINK in China more actively than their agency, YG Entertainment itself.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Meanwhile, both fandoms - CARATs and BLINKs are excited to see the crossover between the two K-pop groups.

Ad
Ad
Ad

BLACKPINK and SEVENTEEN’s connection through the years

S.Coups, Jennie, and Lisa at the 2025 Met Gala, celebrating Superfine: Tailoring Black Style (Image via Getty)
S.Coups, Jennie, and Lisa at the 2025 Met Gala, celebrating Superfine: Tailoring Black Style (Image via Getty)

BLACKPINK and SEVENTEEN have had their moments of camaraderie over the years. In March 2024, Lisa and Mingyu showed up at a BVLGARI event in Seoul. Cameras captured them laughing and chatting, giving fans a peek at their friendly rapport.

Ad

In April 2024, Jennie and Woozi sparked attention with a social media exchange. Woozi praised the songstress' work with rapper ZICO in the song, SPOT. Though Woozi rarely posts on Instagram, he made an exception to share a clip of the track, tagging Zico and Jennie while praising the collaboration with the comment,

“This combo is crazy…"

That same month, Jennie also attended the boy band's FOLLOW concert in Seoul. From a private suite at Seoul World Cup Stadium, she enjoyed the concert comfortably dressed in a cap, shirt, and jeans. Cameras caught her grinning with joy as she waved with enthusiasm.

Ad

The friendly interactions extended to major events. This year in May, Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, and S.Coups all made their Met Gala debuts. Although their outfits were the center of attention, a photo of Jennie, Lisa, and S.Coups together quickly went viral.

In other news, The8, joined by SEVENTEEN members Mingyu and Jeonghan, attended the second night of BLACKPINK’s DEADLINE World Tour in Goyang on July 6, 2025. The star-studded audience also featured BTS’ j-hope, actor Lee Min-ho, TWICE, and several other high-profile celebrities.

About the author
Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Twitter icon

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shreya Jha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications