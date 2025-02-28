“Proving his immense talent and global impact”— Fans react as BTS’ Jimin’s ‘Who’ becomes fastest K-pop song to hit 1.5B Spotify streams

On February 28, 2025, BTS’ Jimin made history on Spotify. His solo track Who hit 1.5 billion streams, becoming the fastest song by a K-pop act to reach this milestone.

Released on July 19, 2024, as the lead single from his second solo album MUSE, Who hit this milestone in just over seven months (223 days). Fans celebrated the achievement, with one user saying:

“Proving his immense talent and global impact.”

One fan called him the "global it boy," while others celebrated his 2 billion plaques. Many highlighted how his "record-breaking" streak seems nonstop.

"Congratulations global it boy and 2billion plaques coming with the only jimin’s name on it yay," a fan remarked.

"Every day i see him breaking or making another one, fatheeeeer," a viewer noted.

"The way he keeps breaking records every single day like it’s a casual hobby?? INSANE," another person commented.

Many pointed out that he achieved this without promotions or social media activity.

"Doing this in ur absence and even under a years release is just insane. JIMIN CREATED SUCH A MASTERPIECE PLEASE," a user said.

"Other kpop acts, their fans and their agencies looking for the formula for success while he does this while he's in the military service and without a single post about his album on his instagram," a netizen shared.

"My man be breaking and making new records every hour while being in military yeah he is unstoppable," another fan added.

BTS' Jimin’s Who keeps breaking records despite military enlistment

Who has been smashing streaming records since its release. It became the fastest song by a male solo artist to hit 1 billion Spotify streams in just 118 days, beating Harry Styles’ As It Was. The track kept up its streak, hitting 1.2 billion streams in 151 days and 1.3 billion in 171 days.

Now, it’s past 1.5 billion. Beyond streaming, Who dominated the charts. It debuted at No. 1 on both the Global Excl. U.S. and Billboard Global 200 charts, making Jimin the second BTS member to do so as a solo artist.

BTS' Jimin (Image via Instagram/@j.m)

The song peaked at No. 4 on the UK Singles Chart. With this, it became the Bangtan Boy's highest-charting solo track there. In the U.S., it debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100. The track was the highest new entry of its release week. It was also the 29-year-old's sixth solo entry on the chart.

Who achieved massive success despite the singer's military enlistment and minimal promotion. The Hoedong-dong native began his mandatory service on December 12, 2023, and is set to be discharged around June 11, 2025.

BTS' Jimin has been fulfilling his military duties. After finishing basic training in January 2024, he was named Best Trainee by the Division Commander. He then joined the 5th Infantry Division’s Artillery Unit. In June 2024, he earned an early promotion and was recognized as a Special Class Warrior for his performance.

