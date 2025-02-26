“HISTORY MAKER”- Fans react as BTS's Jimin's ‘Who’ becomes the first and only song by a Kpop soloist to spend 30 weeks on Billboard Hot 100 this decade

BTS’ Jimin continues to make history with his solo career, as his hit song Who has now spent 30 consecutive weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. As of the latest ranking on February 26, 2025, the song sits at No. 44, making its place as the longest-charting track by a K-pop soloist this decade.

With just one more week, it is set to match PSY’s Gangnam Style for the longest stay on the chart by a Korean solo artist in history. Released as the lead single from his second solo album MUSE in July 2024, Who has been a commercial success, breaking multiple records since its debut.

Alongside BTS Dynamite and PSY’s viral hit, it is now one of only three songs by K-pop acts to remain on the Billboard Hot 100 for 30 weeks. Notably, the Serendipity singer is the first and only Asian artist to have accomplished this milestone both as a soloist and as part of a group.

The song’s continued success has sparked excitement among fans, who took to social media to celebrate his achievement. Hailed him as a "history maker" an X user wrote:

"BILLBOARD HISTORY MAKER JIMIN."

Many praised the singer's ability to maintain a stable spot and referred to him as a "king" and a "legend.".

"Oh kingmin you keep making history with your solo song and without poyalo and a western collab to carry your song," an X user wrote.

"GLOBAL IT BOY BEHAVIOR," another fan commented.

"He’s the definition of powerful," a fan added.

Others joined in stating how only a BTS member can beat the group's record while some remarked how he keeps on breaking records even while in the military.

"Only BTS member can beat BTS," a netizen remarked.

"My king we need you to be back asap and make another album please. him being in ms and still making new record everyday is crazy," a fan wrote.

"another day, another record casually set by park jimin," an X user added.

More about Jimin’s Who, MUSE, and his record-breaking Billboard streak

The K-pop idol's track Who was released on July 19, 2024, and quickly became a global sensation. The song debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking his second-highest debut as a soloist, following Like Crazy, which topped the chart in 2023. Who also dominated international rankings, securing No. 1 spots on Billboard’s Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts upon release.

It was the best-selling digital song of its debut week, earning Jimin his sixth No. 1 on the Digital Song Sales chart—the most for any K-pop soloist.

Beyond Who, Jimin’s second solo album MUSE has continued its remarkable run on the Billboard 200, climbing back to No. 109 in its 31st week. This makes him the longest-charting Korean soloist in the history of the Billboard 200. His presence on the Artist 100 chart has also remained strong, where he currently stands at No. 79 in his 38th week.

On the global charts, Who remains steady at No. 27 on the Global 200 and No. 28 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart in its 31st week. The song also holds a strong position at No. 29 on Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart.

The singer-songwriter is currently serving in the military since December 2023 along with bandmate Jungkook in the same unit. Meanwhile, RM, V, and Suga are too completing their term.

Jin and j-hope were the first two to get discharged in June and October respectively. The group is reported to make a comeback later this year once all members finish their service term in June 2025.

