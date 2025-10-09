  • home icon
“Put this effort into music” - Fans divided as BLACKPINK’s Jennie drops new ‘ZEN SERIF’ merch for Hangeul Day celebration

By Shreya Jha
Modified Oct 09, 2025 09:39 GMT
BLACKPINK Jennie
BLACKPINK Jennie's ZEN SERIF merch (Image via ODD ATELIER)

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is launching a new merchandise line featuring a unique design concept. The 29-year-old unveiled a Hangeul-inspired typeface named ‘ZEN SERIF’ to mark Hangeul Day. Her agency, OA Entertainment, said the font will be free starting October 9. The OA [ZEN SERIF] collection features:

  • An oversized T-shirt for ₩52,000 ($36.63 USD)
  • A baseball cap at ₩39,000 ($27.47 USD)
  • A cropped zip-up hoodie for ₩88,000 ($61.96 USD)
  • A wide tote bag priced at ₩49,000 ($34.51 USD)
  • A pressable keycap keychain costing ₩17,000 ($11.97 USD)

Pre-orders will be open from Thursday, October 9, 2025, at 12:00 pm to Sunday, October 19, 2025, at 11:59 pm (KST). The official release and shipping will begin on Monday, November 10, 2025 (KST), with global shipping available.

The release combines fashion with cultural flair. It syncs with Jennie’s typeface drop, giving fans both style pieces and creative content. However, some have already questioned the timing, saying that the focus should be on posting new music.

"Ns yall need to chill with all these stuff youre selling. Can we put this effort into music, acting or fashion please," an X user commented.
Fans are expressing their desire for fresh releases.

Meanwhile, others are looking forward to purchasing the items and have praised ODD ATELIER for its creative merchandise.

BLACKPINK's Jennie launches Zen Serif font celebrating Hangeul day

BLACKPINK&rsquo;s Jennie (Image via Instagram/@oddatelier)
BLACKPINK’s Jennie (Image via Instagram/@oddatelier)

BLACKPINK’s Jennie celebrated Hangeul Day by launching a new Korean font. OA Entertainment revealed the Zen Serif typeface, timed to coincide with Korea’s script celebration. The font mixes calligraphy-inspired strokes with soft, clean lines.

“The Zen Serif font represents the identity of Jennie and OA Entertainment and to share the beauty of Hangeul with the world. Its release on Hangeul Day makes the project all the more meaningful,” the company asserted in a statement (via The Korea Times).

In partnership with Meta, Zen Serif becomes the first Korean font available in Edits, Instagram’s short-video tool. From October 9, users worldwide can freely add it to their clips. The songstress has long shown her passion for Korean culture. Her solo tracks, including Zen and Seoul City, highlight it. As Seoul’s honorary tourism ambassador, she promotes the city through campaigns like “Absolutely in Seoul.”

Recently, BLACKPINK’s Jennie graced Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2026 showcase during Paris Fashion Week. Representing the luxury house as its global face, she sported a pale blue strap top with a coordinating skirt. It was styled with a yellow shoulder purse and sleek black pumps.

