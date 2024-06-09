Queen of Tears fame Kim Soo-hyun spotted attending Ultra Korea EDM music festival

On June 8, 2024, Queen of Tears star Kim Soo-hyun was seen having a good time at the Ultra Korea EDM music festival. The actor was seen alongside former I.O.I and PRISTIN member Lim Nayoung at the music celebration. Between the dates of June 7 and June 9, 2024, the Ultra Korea EDM Music Festival happened.

The actor wore an oversized denim shirt, black bottoms, and a snapback hat. He finished off his look with white sneakers for the night. He was surrounded by his fans at the music event. In a manner befitting a true gentleman, the actor extended his hand to his fans and greeted them.

Queen of Tears star Kim Soo-hyun was seen at Ultra Korea EDM music festival

Kim Soo-hyun was recognized by fans attending a music festival. He appeared to be accompanied by Im Nayoung and an unknown acquaintance.

Fans were taken aback by the unexpected encounter between the celebrities on account of the fact that many of them stated that they had never even considered the possibility that the celebs knew each other.

Being invited to events that take place in Paradise City is not something that Kim Soo-hyun is unfamiliar with. In 2016, Kim Soo-hyun served as the public face of Paradise City. He reportedly became acquainted with Chun Phillip, Chairman of Paradise Group, during a gathering that took place at the World Club Dome on September 24, 2017.

A few days ago, the event organizer UCG made the announcement that the '2024 Ultra Music Festival Korea' was going to be held at Paradise City in Incheon from June 7 to June 9. The festival, which began in 2012, is celebrating its tenth anniversary.

The Swedish House Mafia, who are often regarded as the icons of EDM, will be leading the roster of more than one hundred musicians. The opening day of the event, which took place on June 7, featured a number of performances, including those by Armin van Buuren, deadmau5, and W&W.

The festival also saw performances from artists such as Alesso, Afrojack, and Seven Lions on June 8. A number of artists, including Swedish House Mafia, Alison Wonderland, Knock2, and Miss Monique, are planned for the festival's conclusion on June 9.

Visitors to the festival had a chance to experience graffiti artwork created by worldwide visual artists during the course of the event, in addition to the musical performances that took place.

More about Kim Soo-hyun

Kim Soo-hyun made his first appearance in the drama Kimchi Cheese Smile, which was released in 2007. In 2009, he made his debut in the film Worst Friends, which was his first cinematic role. The historical drama Moon Embracing the Sun, which came out in 2012, was the catalyst for his meteoric rise to stardom with audiences all over the world.

This was then followed by a string of successful dramas such as My Love From the Star, The Producers, and It's Okay to Not Be Okay.' His most recent drama, Queen of Tears, has quickly become one of the most popular K-dramas of 2024.

With five Baeksang Arts Awards, two Grand Bell Awards, and one Blue Dragon Film Award under his belt, the actor is reported to be one of South Korea's highest-paid actors.

