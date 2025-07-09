“Realised his company is cooked without them”- Internet divided as fans spot YG’s Yang Hyun-suk reportedly crying at BLACKPINK’s ‘DEADLINE’ concert

YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun-suk was reportedly spotted wiping away tears during BLACKPINK’s DEADLINE concert held on July 5 and 6 at the Goyang Stadium in Korea. These concerts marked the quartet's first full-group performance in almost two years.

Ad

A fan-taken video captured Yang Hyun-suk seemingly wiping his eyes while watching the concert, prompting fans online to speculate that he had become emotional during the event. Many interpreted the moment as a genuine, heartfelt reaction to seeing BLACKPINK back on stage together after a long hiatus.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

However, not all reactions were sympathetic. A portion of the fanbase took a more cynical view, suggesting that Yang’s supposed tears may have stemmed from "financial relief," implying that BLACKPINK's return could help lift YG Entertainment from alleged economic struggles. One fan on X quipped:

"He is crying cause he realised his company is cooked without them."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite the varied reactions, the moment sparked intense discussion online. Some of the positive responses on X read:

"At one point this man had a vision and created something truly special, beautiful, unique and genuine! Sure he’s made huge mistakes along the way but nobody can take away what he helped create! The tears he sheds are due to pride knowing he helped built that and maybe helped destroy it! More importantly the fan loyalty for BLACKPINK!" a fan wrote.

Ad

"He's crying because weather we like it or not he saw them come from the bottom to one of the biggest artist in the world," another said.

"YG made BP. Because of YG they became BP. No YG no BP," one netizen affirmed.

On the other hand, some of the negative comments included:

"He’s crying because he knows this is their last time together and he about to go bankrupt after the disbandment," an X user remarked.

Ad

"Cause he know no more outstanding bills after this," a netizen commented.

"'When would I hit another jackpot like these girls weeeeee,'" another user jokingly interpreted what could be on YG's mind.

BLACKPINK has officially returned as a group after 2 years

Yang Hyun-suk, the co-founder and former executive producer of YG Entertainment, has remained a central figure in the label’s recent developments, despite stepping down in 2019 amid controversy. According to public records, Yang returned to the company’s creative direction in late 2023, playing an active advisory role in group projects like BABYMONSTER and TREASURE.

Ad

On May 26, 2025, Yang publicly teased a BLACKPINK comeback, confirming that photoshoots are already complete and a new album is being developed under his direct supervision.

In 2023, the members of the girl group made headlines when they chose to part ways with YG Entertainment as individual artists. Each member pursued solo careers under new management – some even established their own labels – while they mutually decided to continue group activities under YG as a collective unit.

Ad

Following their highly successful Born Pink world tour (2022-2023), the group took a hiatus from joint performances to focus on their individual endeavors. Now, in 2025, BLACKPINK has officially reunited for the first time in two years with the launch of their DEADLINE concert tour, which kicked off on July 5. The tour is set to run until January of next year, spanning multiple global cities.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, even before the tour began, it was met with early backlash. Fans, having waited years for a full-group return, expected at least a new album or an extended music project to accompany the tour. Instead, the group released only a single track, titled Jump, with no additional songs confirmed as of now.

While the return of the full group has given rise to emotional responses and excitement from long-time fans, the limited musical output and lack of fresh content led to criticism during the opening shows. This mixed reception has left many questioning how YG Entertainment and BLACKPINK will maintain momentum and fan enthusiasm throughout the upcoming months of touring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rujula Bhanarkar Rujula is a pop culture journalist who covers K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated with a bachelors in English Literature from Mumbai University, following which, as a self-proclaimed K-pop fangirl, Rujula pursued her passion for the written word to report on all things Korean. Rujula has over 4 years experience in curating content for diverse companies like Disney (Star Sports), KpopWise, Icy Tales, Nettv4u, and Walking Wicket.



For her, referring to official sources and cross-verifying information are of utmost importance to maintain objectivity and credibility of the information she offers to her readers. She also takes into account social media posts from people experiencing an incident first-hand to add depth and perspective to her story.



While creatively presenting information about an artist’s particular look or campaign is Rujula’s forte, she believes her true strength lies in interviewing celebrities and idols. At Sportskeeda, Rujula has exclusively interviewed famous K-pop groups and idols such as ChoCo, Jae Chong, BLACKSWAN, DKZ, Lee Taevin, E:LFIN, Kim Seong-gyeong, and Hyun-woo.



Rujula’s favorite artists in the K-circle are BTS, Jackson Wang, ENHYPEN, and SEVENTEEN, and she admires them for their humility, genuineness, and generosity. When not busy tracking the latest developments in Korean entertainment, Rujula can be found playing cricket, a sport she has played professionally for over 10 years. Know More