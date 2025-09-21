  • home icon
  Revenged Love set for free watching on YouTube and GagaOOLala: Complete release schedule, dates, and more

Revenged Love set for free watching on YouTube and GagaOOLala: Complete release schedule, dates, and more

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Sep 21, 2025 13:07 GMT
Revenged Love set for free watching on YouTube and GagaOOLala (Images via X/@gagaoolala)
Revenged Love set for free watching on YouTube and GagaOOLala (Images via X/@gagaoolala)

The hit Chinese BL drama Revenged Love is making a return to screens. However, this time, it is completely free on YouTube and GagaOOLala. On September 21, 2025, GagaOOLala confirmed on X that viewers across Taiwan, Europe, and the Americas can now stream the series without charge.

The story of Chi Cheng, Wu Suo Wei, Guo Chengyu, and Jiang Xiaoshuai will be available in full on the platforms. It will allow fans to revisit the drama or watch it for the first time. According to updates from the official accounts, YouTube will roll out episodes under a staggered schedule.

Starting September 22, one new episode of Revenged Love will premiere daily at 20:00 for six straight days. It will be followed by a twice-weekly release every Monday and Tuesday beginning September 29.

GagaOOLala, meanwhile, offers the entire Revenged Love for free viewing. Channel memberships on YouTube also continue to unlock extra content. These include earlier unlocked episodes and special clips.

Complete schedule of Revenged Love, recap, its story, finale, and streaming details

Revenged Love originally aired between June and August 2025. It concluded on August 12 with 24 episodes. Here’s the complete release schedule of Revenged Love:

September 2025

  • September 22 – Episode 5
  • September 23 – Episode 6
  • September 24 – Episode 7
  • September 25 – Episode 8
  • September 26 – Episode 9
  • September 27 – Episode 10
  • September 29 – Episode 11
  • September 30 – Episode 12

October 2025

  • October 6 – Episode 13
  • October 7 – Episode 14
  • October 13 – Episode 15
  • October 14 – Episode 16
  • October 20 – Episode 17
  • October 21 – Episode 18
  • October 27 – Episode 19
  • October 28 – Episode 20

November 2025

  • November 3 – Episode 21
  • November 4 – Episode 22
  • November 10 – Episode 23
  • November 11 – Episode 24

The series is adapted from Chai Ji Dan’s popular novel Counter Attack. It follows Wu Suo Wei (played by Zi Yu), who sets out to humiliate his ex-girlfriend by seducing her wealthy new partner, Chi Cheng (Tian Xu Ning).

What begins as a plan for revenge soon turns into a sincere romance. The series also features the fiery second pairing of Guo Chengyu (Zhan Xuan) and Jiang Xiaoshuai (Liu Xuancheng). Their enemies-to-lovers arc runs parallel to the central plot.

The show won praise for mixing comedy, drama, and romance, with strong chemistry between both couples. Its final episodes tied the story together with a happy ending, leaving little room for a second season.

However, behind-the-scenes footage and candid cast clips have continued to keep the series trending online. The production team also released bonus content in September. It offered more insight into the actors’ chemistry and improvisation on set.

All 24 episodes of Revenged Love are now available for free on GagaOOLala. Meanwhile, the official YouTube channel offers both scheduled free uploads and additional content for members.

This makes it one of the most accessible BL dramas of 2025. It will give global audiences another chance to experience the story that has already become one of the year’s most discussed releases.

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

