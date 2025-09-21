Revenged Love set for free watching on YouTube and GagaOOLala: Complete release schedule, dates, and more

The hit Chinese BL drama Revenged Love is making a return to screens. However, this time, it is completely free on YouTube and GagaOOLala. On September 21, 2025, GagaOOLala confirmed on X that viewers across Taiwan, Europe, and the Americas can now stream the series without charge.The story of Chi Cheng, Wu Suo Wei, Guo Chengyu, and Jiang Xiaoshuai will be available in full on the platforms. It will allow fans to revisit the drama or watch it for the first time. According to updates from the official accounts, YouTube will roll out episodes under a staggered schedule.Starting September 22, one new episode of Revenged Love will premiere daily at 20:00 for six straight days. It will be followed by a twice-weekly release every Monday and Tuesday beginning September 29.GagaOOLala, meanwhile, offers the entire Revenged Love for free viewing. Channel memberships on YouTube also continue to unlock extra content. These include earlier unlocked episodes and special clips.Complete schedule of Revenged Love, recap, its story, finale, and streaming detailsRevenged Love originally aired between June and August 2025. It concluded on August 12 with 24 episodes. Here’s the complete release schedule of Revenged Love:September 2025September 22 – Episode 5September 23 – Episode 6September 24 – Episode 7September 25 – Episode 8September 26 – Episode 9September 27 – Episode 10September 29 – Episode 11September 30 – Episode 12October 2025October 6 – Episode 13October 7 – Episode 14October 13 – Episode 15October 14 – Episode 16October 20 – Episode 17October 21 – Episode 18October 27 – Episode 19October 28 – Episode 20November 2025November 3 – Episode 21November 4 – Episode 22November 10 – Episode 23November 11 – Episode 24The series is adapted from Chai Ji Dan’s popular novel Counter Attack. It follows Wu Suo Wei (played by Zi Yu), who sets out to humiliate his ex-girlfriend by seducing her wealthy new partner, Chi Cheng (Tian Xu Ning).What begins as a plan for revenge soon turns into a sincere romance. The series also features the fiery second pairing of Guo Chengyu (Zhan Xuan) and Jiang Xiaoshuai (Liu Xuancheng). Their enemies-to-lovers arc runs parallel to the central plot.fragile⁷ Shine &amp;amp; MMP 🔮 era @FragileRio1LINKMy fave chinese BL series has come to an end. We got Chi Cheng and Weiwei happy ending. No words can describe how much I will cherish this era. Thanks for the free therapy every mon-tue . Will miss all RL casts so bad. 😭❤️‍🩹 #RevengedLoveTheFinale #RevengedLoveThe show won praise for mixing comedy, drama, and romance, with strong chemistry between both couples. Its final episodes tied the story together with a happy ending, leaving little room for a second season.However, behind-the-scenes footage and candid cast clips have continued to keep the series trending online. The production team also released bonus content in September. It offered more insight into the actors’ chemistry and improvisation on set.Alizse 🐾 @94_aliseLINK#RevengedLove it was fantastic 💘🤩 Heartfelt congratulations to all the actors for their magnificent acting 👏❤️‍🔥👏 Congratulations to the director and all the crew for their work 😊 and a huge thank you to the author of the novel ☺️. #RevengedLoveEP24 #RevengedLoveTheFinaleAll 24 episodes of Revenged Love are now available for free on GagaOOLala. Meanwhile, the official YouTube channel offers both scheduled free uploads and additional content for members.This makes it one of the most accessible BL dramas of 2025. It will give global audiences another chance to experience the story that has already become one of the year’s most discussed releases.