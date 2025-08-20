“Rewriting history again and again” - Fans celebrate as BTS’ Jungkook’s Seven becomes the 1st song by an Asian act to surpass 2.5B Spotify streams

Jungkook’s song Seven has officially surpassed 2.5 billion streams on Spotify as of August 20, 2025. It has become the first and only song by an Asian act to reach this milestone, and eventually, the first K-pop track ever to do so, as posted by X handle @WORLDMUSICAWARD.Overall, Seven is now the 79th song in Spotify history to cross 2.5 billion streams, but what makes the accomplishment even more impressive is its speed. It ranks as the 5th fastest song to achieve this feat and also holds the record as the fastest debut song for doing so in just 767 days since its release.Even two years after its release, the song continues to break new records. Fans are celebrating this milestone with pride, with one X user commenting:“Jungkook keeps rewriting history again and again.”Ritika Sehgal @sehgal_rit57469LINK2.5B 🔥👑 Jungkook keeps rewriting history again and again! So proud of our legend 💜✨ CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK HISTORY MAKER JUNGKOOK #Jungkook #SevenByJungkookSome of the fan comments can be seen below:belluh 🎭 @hausofgold1LINK2.5B for Seven in just two years, wild. A debut for the books, paving the way for many who tried to imitate, but none even came close to its perfection. CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOKkarina⁷ ᶻ 𝘇 𐰁 @kariwithluvLINKas expected what can i say 😝Chloe🤍G📀LDEN @Chloe_2139LINK1ST and ONLY have become synonymous with Jungkook 🔥🔥🔥Netizens continue to congratulate the K-pop idol, calling him a &quot;history maker.&quot; Galaxy.ai @galaxyai__LINK@TheePopCore This is just the beginning! Can’t wait to see what he accomplishes next!Ritika Sehgal @sehgal_rit57469LINK@_dailyjkpraise_ King Jungkook making history again 👑🔥 2.5B and still going strong!! Proud is an understatement 💜✨ CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK 🎊BaeOnLoop 💐🌷 @LidddySouzaLINK@WORLDMUSICAWARD @BTS_twt Huge congratulations, Jungkook truly a history maker!Jungkook's Seven's records throughout the years'GOLDEN' Concept Photo (Image via Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial)BTS' Jungkook released Seven, featuring American rapper Latto, on July 14, 2023. The single arrived just months before his military enlistment and was initially introduced as a digital release. Later, it was announced as part of his debut solo album GOLDEN, which dropped in November 2023.Within just 24 hours of release, Seven took the world by storm. The track debuted at the top of the iTunes charts in more than 100 countries and claimed the No. 1 spot on Spotify’s Global Top Songs chart, where it remained for weeks. It didn’t stop there as Seven also became the fastest song in history to surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify, achieving the milestone in just 108 days.In the U.S., the single debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Jungkook the second BTS member after Jimin to reach the top as a soloist. Its dominance wasn’t limited to America as the UK, Canada, and major Asian markets also saw Seven reigning at the top of their charts.The song’s impact went far beyond music charts. It exploded across TikTok and Instagram, fueling viral dance challenges, fan edits, and cultural trends that defined much of that summer. Even years later, Seven remains the longest-charting track by an Asian soloist on Spotify’s Global Daily Song Chart, with an incredible 80+ consecutive weeks.Jungkook (Image via BIGHIT MUSIC)Seven was able to win a lot of awards soon after its release. It was voted &quot;Global Song of the Summer&quot; by Billboard. It also bagged &quot;Song of Summer&quot; at the MTV Video Music Awards, and &quot;Top Global K-pop Song&quot; at the Billboard Music Awards. For this, JK took the trophy home in the category of &quot;Best Collaboration&quot; and &quot;Best Dance Performance by a Male Solo artist&quot; at the MAMA Awards.Ultimately, Seven has redefined Jungkook’s career as a solo artist, while also marking a turning point in K-pop history. Today, it stands tall as one of the most successful K-pop solo debuts ever.