  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “Rewriting history again and again” - Fans celebrate as BTS’ Jungkook’s Seven becomes the 1st song by an Asian act to surpass 2.5B Spotify streams

“Rewriting history again and again” - Fans celebrate as BTS’ Jungkook’s Seven becomes the 1st song by an Asian act to surpass 2.5B Spotify streams

By Rujula Bhanarkar
Published Aug 20, 2025 12:43 GMT
Jungkook
Jungkook's Seven surpasses 2.5 billion streams on Spotify (Image via Weverse)

Jungkook’s song Seven has officially surpassed 2.5 billion streams on Spotify as of August 20, 2025. It has become the first and only song by an Asian act to reach this milestone, and eventually, the first K-pop track ever to do so, as posted by X handle @WORLDMUSICAWARD.

Ad

Overall, Seven is now the 79th song in Spotify history to cross 2.5 billion streams, but what makes the accomplishment even more impressive is its speed. It ranks as the 5th fastest song to achieve this feat and also holds the record as the fastest debut song for doing so in just 767 days since its release.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Even two years after its release, the song continues to break new records. Fans are celebrating this milestone with pride, with one X user commenting:

“Jungkook keeps rewriting history again and again.”
Ad

Some of the fan comments can be seen below:

Ad
Ad
Ad

Netizens continue to congratulate the K-pop idol, calling him a "history maker."

Ad
Ad
Ad

Jungkook's Seven's records throughout the years

&#039;GOLDEN&#039; Concept Photo (Image via Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial)
'GOLDEN' Concept Photo (Image via Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial)

BTS' Jungkook released Seven, featuring American rapper Latto, on July 14, 2023. The single arrived just months before his military enlistment and was initially introduced as a digital release. Later, it was announced as part of his debut solo album GOLDEN, which dropped in November 2023.

Ad

Within just 24 hours of release, Seven took the world by storm. The track debuted at the top of the iTunes charts in more than 100 countries and claimed the No. 1 spot on Spotify’s Global Top Songs chart, where it remained for weeks. It didn’t stop there as Seven also became the fastest song in history to surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify, achieving the milestone in just 108 days.

In the U.S., the single debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Jungkook the second BTS member after Jimin to reach the top as a soloist. Its dominance wasn’t limited to America as the UK, Canada, and major Asian markets also saw Seven reigning at the top of their charts.

Ad

The song’s impact went far beyond music charts. It exploded across TikTok and Instagram, fueling viral dance challenges, fan edits, and cultural trends that defined much of that summer. Even years later, Seven remains the longest-charting track by an Asian soloist on Spotify’s Global Daily Song Chart, with an incredible 80+ consecutive weeks.

Jungkook (Image via BIGHIT MUSIC)
Jungkook (Image via BIGHIT MUSIC)

Seven was able to win a lot of awards soon after its release. It was voted "Global Song of the Summer" by Billboard. It also bagged "Song of Summer" at the MTV Video Music Awards, and "Top Global K-pop Song" at the Billboard Music Awards. For this, JK took the trophy home in the category of "Best Collaboration" and "Best Dance Performance by a Male Solo artist" at the MAMA Awards.

Ultimately, Seven has redefined Jungkook’s career as a solo artist, while also marking a turning point in K-pop history. Today, it stands tall as one of the most successful K-pop solo debuts ever.

About the author
Rujula Bhanarkar

Rujula Bhanarkar

Twitter icon

Rujula is a pop culture journalist who covers K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated with a bachelors in English Literature from Mumbai University, following which, as a self-proclaimed K-pop fangirl, Rujula pursued her passion for the written word to report on all things Korean. Rujula has over 4 years experience in curating content for diverse companies like Disney (Star Sports), KpopWise, Icy Tales, Nettv4u, and Walking Wicket.

For her, referring to official sources and cross-verifying information are of utmost importance to maintain objectivity and credibility of the information she offers to her readers. She also takes into account social media posts from people experiencing an incident first-hand to add depth and perspective to her story.

While creatively presenting information about an artist’s particular look or campaign is Rujula’s forte, she believes her true strength lies in interviewing celebrities and idols. At Sportskeeda, Rujula has exclusively interviewed famous K-pop groups and idols such as ChoCo, Jae Chong, BLACKSWAN, DKZ, Lee Taevin, E:LFIN, Kim Seong-gyeong, and Hyun-woo.

Rujula’s favorite artists in the K-circle are BTS, Jackson Wang, ENHYPEN, and SEVENTEEN, and she admires them for their humility, genuineness, and generosity. When not busy tracking the latest developments in Korean entertainment, Rujula can be found playing cricket, a sport she has played professionally for over 10 years.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by DEEPALI
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications