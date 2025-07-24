“Rookie Monster” – Fans proud as Choo Young-woo claims No. 1 spot in July's Actor Brand Reputation, topping Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun & Park Bo-gum

South Korean actor Choo Young-woo secured the top position in July’s actor brand value rankings, surpassing Lee Byung-hun, Lee Jung-jae, and Park Bo-gum. The Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute released the list on July 22, built on analysis of over 146 million data entries gathered from June 22 to July 22.The evaluation looked at 100 actors from dramas, films, and streaming shows, based on public engagement, media presence, online buzz, and fan interaction.Choo has been rising in the rankings recently. He was 5th in December 2024, 2nd in January, and reached 1st in February. After a slight drop—5th in March, 8th in April, and 6th in June—he returned to 1st place in July 2025. Fans react to this milestone of Choo, with one X user saying,&quot;Our rookie monster.&quot; fang💘 @fangkummeLINKour rookie monsterChoo's rise comes after a streak of lead roles in popular dramas like The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, Mercy for None, and Head Over Heels. In the latest rankings, Lee Jung-jae came in second while Lee Byung-hun landed third. The rest of the top 10 featured Park Bo-gum, Jo Yu-ri, Park Bo-young, Cho Yi-hyun (Choo’s co-star), Lee Jong-suk, Im Si-wan, and Park Gyu-young.&quot;SO PROUD URI CUYOUNGIE 🫂🫂,&quot; a fan remarked.&quot;Congrats babyy🥰🥰🥰,&quot; a user mentioned.&quot;Congratulations 🥳,&quot; a person shared.Admirers are showering Choo with praise, calling him &quot;amazing&quot; and &quot;talented,&quot; and saying he &quot;deserves&quot; the recognition.&quot;Well ofc he’s AMAZING 🤩 as if I wasn’t already obsessed with him from School 2021 already, in Head over Heels he can’t help but make us swoon with Cho Yi Hyun😍,&quot; a viewer noted.&quot;He's so fine n talented. Well deserved,&quot; a netizen said.&quot;Deserve bby,&quot; another fan added.Choo Young-woo set to launch debut Asia fan tour in SeptemberTitled ‘CHOO YOUNG WOO ASIA FANMEETING TOUR – Who (is) Choo?’, Choo Young-woo's debut fan meeting tour starts in Seoul on September 6, 2025. The title merges his fan-given nickname &quot;Huchu&quot; with &quot;Who is Choo Young-woo?&quot; Choo is said to be actively participating in getting the show ready.After opening in Seoul, the tour will continue through Bangkok, Taipei, Osaka, and Tokyo. Each stop is anticipated to offer distinct exchanges tailored to the local fan base. Specific city schedules are still under wraps. However, it will be released shortly via the actor's official label, J,Wide-Company's, social pages.Meanwhile, fans can catch Choo Young-woo in his latest K-drama Head Over Heels, currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.