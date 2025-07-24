“Rookie Monster” – Fans proud as Choo Young-woo claims No. 1 spot in July's Actor Brand Reputation, topping Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun & Park Bo-gum

  • home icon
By Shreya Jha
Published Jul 24, 2025 05:48 GMT
Choo Young-woo tops July
Choo Young-woo tops July's Actor Brand Reputation, surpassing Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun & Park Bo-gum

South Korean actor Choo Young-woo secured the top position in July’s actor brand value rankings, surpassing Lee Byung-hun, Lee Jung-jae, and Park Bo-gum. The Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute released the list on July 22, built on analysis of over 146 million data entries gathered from June 22 to July 22.

The evaluation looked at 100 actors from dramas, films, and streaming shows, based on public engagement, media presence, online buzz, and fan interaction.

Choo has been rising in the rankings recently. He was 5th in December 2024, 2nd in January, and reached 1st in February. After a slight drop—5th in March, 8th in April, and 6th in June—he returned to 1st place in July 2025.

Fans react to this milestone of Choo, with one X user saying,

"Our rookie monster."
Choo's rise comes after a streak of lead roles in popular dramas like The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, Mercy for None, and Head Over Heels. In the latest rankings, Lee Jung-jae came in second while Lee Byung-hun landed third. The rest of the top 10 featured Park Bo-gum, Jo Yu-ri, Park Bo-young, Cho Yi-hyun (Choo’s co-star), Lee Jong-suk, Im Si-wan, and Park Gyu-young.

"SO PROUD URI CUYOUNGIE 🫂🫂," a fan remarked.
"Congrats babyy🥰🥰🥰," a user mentioned.
"Congratulations 🥳," a person shared.

Admirers are showering Choo with praise, calling him "amazing" and "talented," and saying he "deserves" the recognition.

"Well ofc he’s AMAZING 🤩 as if I wasn’t already obsessed with him from School 2021 already, in Head over Heels he can’t help but make us swoon with Cho Yi Hyun😍," a viewer noted.
"He's so fine n talented. Well deserved," a netizen said.
"Deserve bby," another fan added.

Choo Young-woo set to launch debut Asia fan tour in September

Titled ‘CHOO YOUNG WOO ASIA FANMEETING TOUR – Who (is) Choo?’, Choo Young-woo's debut fan meeting tour starts in Seoul on September 6, 2025. The title merges his fan-given nickname "Huchu" with "Who is Choo Young-woo?" Choo is said to be actively participating in getting the show ready.

After opening in Seoul, the tour will continue through Bangkok, Taipei, Osaka, and Tokyo. Each stop is anticipated to offer distinct exchanges tailored to the local fan base. Specific city schedules are still under wraps. However, it will be released shortly via the actor's official label, J,Wide-Company's, social pages.

Meanwhile, fans can catch Choo Young-woo in his latest K-drama Head Over Heels, currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Edited by Divya Singh
