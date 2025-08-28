  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • Rosé X Puma: Where to buy, complete collection, prices, & all you need to know 

Rosé X Puma: Where to buy, complete collection, prices, & all you need to know 

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Aug 28, 2025 15:49 GMT
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK's Rosé (Image via Instagram/@roses_are_rosie)

On Thursday, August 28, Puma released its latest collection in collaboration with their brand ambassador, BLACKPINK's Rosé. The announcement of the campaign follows the idol's endorsement with the brand in 2024.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The campaign, per Rosé, showcases her "unfiltered" self, and the collection demonstrates her perspective of the world. The collection embodies the idol's personal touch, embedding her creative vision in the products released as part of the campaign. Therefore, they heavily reflect her personal style and sense of aesthetics.

Some of the products launched as part of the Rosé X Puma collection include two Speedcat trainers, long sleeve tees, mesh tops, oversized sweashirts, and more. Most of these items are printed with the graphic, "ROSIE". The article will unveil more details about the collection, such as prices, where to buy, and more, below.

Ad

All you need to know about the upcoming Rosé X Puma collection

The Rosé X Puma collection, released on August 28, is now available for purchase on Puma's official website. Fans and interested buyers can explore the idol's line to purchase the items as part of the latest collaborative endeavor.

Here are all the products and their prices from the Rosé X Puma collection, as available in India:

Ad
  • Speedcat Ballet Women's Sneakers - 6,999 INR
  • Speedcat Lea Women's Sneakers - 9,999 INR
  • Speedcat Women's Sneakers - 9,999 INR
  • Women's Relaxed Mesh Top (White/Black) - 3,999 INR
  • Women's Micro Mini Skirt - 4,999 INR
  • Women's Tee (White/Black) - 3,499 INR
  • Women's T7 Track Pants (White/Black) - 8,999 INR
  • Women's Long Sleeve Tee (White/Black) - 4,999 INR
  • Women's Flared Leggings - 5,499 INR
  • Women's Oversized Half Zip Jacket - 10,999 INR
  • Women's Oversized Crew Sweatshirt - 7,499 INR
  • Women's T7 Track Jacket (White/Black) - 9,999 INR
  • Women's T7 Hoodie (White/Black) - 8,999 INR.
Ad

This collection pairs oversized basics with feminine designs that were pulled from Puma's history of sportswear. Additionally, the idol also shared a few words on the collection, what it meant to her, and how it came alive. According to the Puma website, here's what the idol stated:

"This PUMA x ROSE collection is really special to me because it reflects so much of who I am, both on and off stage. I wanted every piece to feel like a quiet rebellion, something that empowers you to show up as your most honest, fearless self. "
Ad

She continued:

"We carried that same feeling into the campaign, which was all about capturing that raw, unfiltered version of me. I wanted it to feel like how I see myself without all the noise, and I think there’s something really powerful in that. We all have our own rhythm, our own signature, and when we embrace that fully, that’s when we feel the most real."
Ad

Fans and netizens can get their hands on the latest collaboration between the BLACKPINK singer and PUMA on the brand's official website and select retail stores.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arunava Dutta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications