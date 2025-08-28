Rosé X Puma: Where to buy, complete collection, prices, & all you need to know 

On Thursday, August 28, Puma released its latest collection in collaboration with their brand ambassador, BLACKPINK's Rosé. The announcement of the campaign follows the idol's endorsement with the brand in 2024. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe campaign, per Rosé, showcases her &quot;unfiltered&quot; self, and the collection demonstrates her perspective of the world. The collection embodies the idol's personal touch, embedding her creative vision in the products released as part of the campaign. Therefore, they heavily reflect her personal style and sense of aesthetics.Some of the products launched as part of the Rosé X Puma collection include two Speedcat trainers, long sleeve tees, mesh tops, oversized sweashirts, and more. Most of these items are printed with the graphic, &quot;ROSIE&quot;. The article will unveil more details about the collection, such as prices, where to buy, and more, below.All you need to know about the upcoming Rosé X Puma collectionThe Rosé X Puma collection, released on August 28, is now available for purchase on Puma's official website. Fans and interested buyers can explore the idol's line to purchase the items as part of the latest collaborative endeavor.Here are all the products and their prices from the Rosé X Puma collection, as available in India:Speedcat Ballet Women's Sneakers - 6,999 INRSpeedcat Lea Women's Sneakers - 9,999 INRSpeedcat Women's Sneakers - 9,999 INRWomen's Relaxed Mesh Top (White/Black) - 3,999 INRWomen's Micro Mini Skirt - 4,999 INRWomen's Tee (White/Black) - 3,499 INRWomen's T7 Track Pants (White/Black) - 8,999 INRWomen's Long Sleeve Tee (White/Black) - 4,999 INRWomen's Flared Leggings - 5,499 INRWomen's Oversized Half Zip Jacket - 10,999 INRWomen's Oversized Crew Sweatshirt - 7,499 INRWomen's T7 Track Jacket (White/Black) - 9,999 INRWomen's T7 Hoodie (White/Black) - 8,999 INR.This collection pairs oversized basics with feminine designs that were pulled from Puma's history of sportswear. Additionally, the idol also shared a few words on the collection, what it meant to her, and how it came alive. According to the Puma website, here's what the idol stated:&quot;This PUMA x ROSE collection is really special to me because it reflects so much of who I am, both on and off stage. I wanted every piece to feel like a quiet rebellion, something that empowers you to show up as your most honest, fearless self. &quot;She continued:&quot;We carried that same feeling into the campaign, which was all about capturing that raw, unfiltered version of me. I wanted it to feel like how I see myself without all the noise, and I think there’s something really powerful in that. We all have our own rhythm, our own signature, and when we embrace that fully, that’s when we feel the most real.&quot;Fans and netizens can get their hands on the latest collaboration between the BLACKPINK singer and PUMA on the brand's official website and select retail stores.