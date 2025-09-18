“Ruining Taehyung's image with their fantasies”- Leejung Lee pushed to clarify relationship with BTS’ V after viral concert clip sparks fan outrage

BTS’ Taehyung has been pulled into fresh dating rumors with THE BLACK LABEL dancer Leejung Lee. On September 16, 2025, posts surfaced on online boards and X after the two were spotted at Tyler, the Creator's CHROMAKOPIA: The World Tour Seoul concert together at Ilsan KINTEX. Fan-shot clips showed them exchanging glances, then looking away once people noticed. That short moment quickly turned into speculation about their relationship. By the evening of September 17, Leejung's Instagram was filled with messages from users asking her to “clarify” if the dating talk is real.However, not all comments were critical. &quot;Ruining Taehyung’s image with their fantasies,&quot; an X user commented. Pinkhye @LiVi67661LINKRuining Taehyung’s image with their fantasiesOthers say they’re &quot;annoyed&quot; by the whole situation and that netizens should leave Leejung alone.justjung @jungiee_09LINKThis is getting annoying—Leejung went to the concert with her female friend to watch their idol, and suddenly she got dating rumors?? Please stop with the nonsense delusions and just leave Leejung alone.🍏 @thvbunsLINKtaehyung really didn’t call lee jung “dance instructornim” just for yall to s*xualize her and reduce her to being a fck buddy… istg leave her alone ????Spyceyyyyyy⁷ 🧾 @Ms_Spy269808LINKIs the reason tae is getting h@t3 and Lee Jung is getting h@r@ss3d by blonks and t@3nn13 shippers,poor girl is not even doing anything, leave her alone. Stop shipping them together.Some say V may have been looking toward James from HYBE’s new boy group CORTIS, who was also at the showVshtjk💜💚 @vshtjk7LINKWTF is this?He wasn't even looking at HER but James.Like, Taehyung can't even glance to the side w/o people shipping him w randoms. He breathes and suddenly he's 'fcking' someone?Why do people stoop that low? Just leave him the fck alone. What’s so hard to understand about that?KTH✨|| Monochrome @bangtanpowerqtLINKI saw the video yes they are friend or know each other, but he didn’t look at her. He looked at James from cortis. I don’t know why people are so obsessed about taehyung whenever he was near/ interacting with girls they always think “dating”☠️Wi_77V @Wi_77VLINKHe didn't look at her and he did but one second and also she looked at him cause she saw him arrive. She didn't smile nor did she greet him nor did she seem there was something. Tae looked at James and maybe a second at her but looked away cause he didn't want to stareLeejung Lee previously spoke about the connection with BTS' TaehyungBTS' Taehyung and Leejung Lee (Image via Instagram/@leejung_lee)Leejung Lee has spoken before about her connection with Taehyung. In an interview after Mnet’s World of Street Woman Fighter, the 27-year-old stated: &quot;We are also connected through dance. He loves dancing as much as I do, so I think we have great synergy. He is a person who is a great role model for me. I only dance, so of course I devote my life to dancing, but for him, dancing is just a part. He also has to sing. But he really loves dancing as much as I do and looks for it a lot.&quot;She added, &quot;And he's really humble. When I see him, I think, 'There is no compromise for me.' He's someone who gives me a lot of energy.&quot;The two artists share a history of working together. Right after Taehyung completed his military service, they filmed dance challenges for Don’t Drop That Thun Thun (Remix 98 BPM) and WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME. Their teamwork back then also drew huge attention online. Leejung first became known through Mnet’s Street Woman Fighter and has since made her name in the dance world. She joined YGX Entertainment in 2019 under its choreographer division, NWX. The South Korean dancer's career took off after choreographing TWICE’s Fancy solo. Her most iconic work is the &quot;shoulder dance&quot; for ITZY’s WANNABE, which became a viral point move nationwide in 2020. She has recently also choreographed How It's Done for the Netflix animated film KPop Demon Hunters. So far, neither V nor Leejung has addressed the current speculation, leaving the talk to continue through online reactions.As for Taehyung, he is currently in South Korea. The Winter Bear singer had been in LA for two months preparing for BTS' anticipated 2026 spring comeback.