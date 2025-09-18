  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “Ruining Taehyung's image with their fantasies”- Leejung Lee pushed to clarify relationship with BTS’ V after viral concert clip sparks fan outrage

“Ruining Taehyung's image with their fantasies”- Leejung Lee pushed to clarify relationship with BTS’ V after viral concert clip sparks fan outrage

By Shreya Jha
Modified Sep 18, 2025 06:26 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung and Leejung Lee (Image via Instagram/@leejung_lee)

BTS’ Taehyung has been pulled into fresh dating rumors with THE BLACK LABEL dancer Leejung Lee. On September 16, 2025, posts surfaced on online boards and X after the two were spotted at Tyler, the Creator's CHROMAKOPIA: The World Tour Seoul concert together at Ilsan KINTEX.

Ad

Fan-shot clips showed them exchanging glances, then looking away once people noticed. That short moment quickly turned into speculation about their relationship. By the evening of September 17, Leejung's Instagram was filled with messages from users asking her to “clarify” if the dating talk is real.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, not all comments were critical.

"Ruining Taehyung’s image with their fantasies," an X user commented.
Ad

Others say they’re "annoyed" by the whole situation and that netizens should leave Leejung alone.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Some say V may have been looking toward James from HYBE’s new boy group CORTIS, who was also at the show

Ad
Ad
Ad

Leejung Lee previously spoke about the connection with BTS' Taehyung

BTS&#039; Taehyung and Leejung Lee (Image via Instagram/@leejung_lee)
BTS' Taehyung and Leejung Lee (Image via Instagram/@leejung_lee)

Leejung Lee has spoken before about her connection with Taehyung. In an interview after Mnet’s World of Street Woman Fighter, the 27-year-old stated:

Ad
"We are also connected through dance. He loves dancing as much as I do, so I think we have great synergy. He is a person who is a great role model for me. I only dance, so of course I devote my life to dancing, but for him, dancing is just a part. He also has to sing. But he really loves dancing as much as I do and looks for it a lot."
Ad

She added,

"And he's really humble. When I see him, I think, 'There is no compromise for me.' He's someone who gives me a lot of energy."

The two artists share a history of working together. Right after Taehyung completed his military service, they filmed dance challenges for Don’t Drop That Thun Thun (Remix 98 BPM) and WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME. Their teamwork back then also drew huge attention online.

Ad

Leejung first became known through Mnet’s Street Woman Fighter and has since made her name in the dance world. She joined YGX Entertainment in 2019 under its choreographer division, NWX. The South Korean dancer's career took off after choreographing TWICE’s Fancy solo.

Her most iconic work is the "shoulder dance" for ITZY’s WANNABE, which became a viral point move nationwide in 2020. She has recently also choreographed How It's Done for the Netflix animated film KPop Demon Hunters. So far, neither V nor Leejung has addressed the current speculation, leaving the talk to continue through online reactions.

Ad

As for Taehyung, he is currently in South Korea. The Winter Bear singer had been in LA for two months preparing for BTS' anticipated 2026 spring comeback.

About the author
Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Twitter icon

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shreya Jha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications