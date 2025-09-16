  • home icon
"So disappointing"- K-pop Demon Hunters fans outraged after Vince admits to using ChatGPT to write ‘Soda Pop’ amidst chart-topping success

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Sep 16, 2025 13:43 GMT
K-pop Demon Hunters
K-pop Demon Hunters' Soda Pop (Image via X/@NetflixKR)

On Tuesday, September 16, the singer and songwriter of K-pop Demon Hunters' Soda Pop OST, Vince, sat down for a talk with the OpenAI executives for its latest subsidiary launch in South Korea. During the talk, Vince admitted that the OST was created with the help of ChatGPT, which especially gave him ideas to make the song sound more bubbly.

When this news landed on the internet, many fans and netizens were not happy about the same due to the lack of authenticity, particularly regarding the song making several charting milestones. Some of the achievements made by Soda Pop on music charts are its peak at rank five on Billboard 100 and its debut on Billboard Global 200 at rank three.

Therefore, many people criticized the singer, Vince, for the involvement of AI in the creation of an original work. Some netizens also pointed out that this stands as a great disrespect to the other artists who worked authentically for the film and its OSTs. Here are a few reactions from K-pop Demon Hunters fans regarding the involvement of AI in the OST, Soda Pop:

"its so dissapointing because i assure you people will turn this into a fandom fight and also use it to discredit the actual songwriters and singing voices"
Many fans and netizens continued to express their outrage over Vince's recent AI usage for Soda Pop.

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.

All you need to know about Netflix's latest musical animation film, K-pop Demon Hunters

K-pop Demon Hunters is a 2025 American musical animation film directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans. They co-wrote the screenplay with Danya Jimenez and Hannah McMechan based a story created by Maggie Kang. The film stars revealed renonwed actos like Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hona, Daniel Dae Kim, and many more.

Created by Sony Entertainment for Netflix, the film began streaming in June this year, and had been the talk of the town ever-since. K-pop Demon Hunters revolves around the story that happened a long time ago, when three women came together to prevent demons from preying on humans. The three women used their vocals to create a magical barries, also known as Honmoon, to keep the demons away.

The present-day group of three women who act as the protectors of humans from demons is Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, who also the three members the leading K-pop group, HUNTR/X. While they capture the hearts of fans around the world during the day, they fight to protect humans during the night. The movie also showcases the three women's aim to create a Golden Honmoon, a permanent barrier for humans from demons.

Following the film's release, K-pop Demon Hunters garnered much love and recognition from netizens. It became the most-watched original title in Netflix's history, with over 266 million views. Additionally, the Netflix film was the first and widest release to top the box office in the United States. The soundtracks of the film also played a great role in the film's success.

Along with its several chart-topping milestones, K-pop Demon Hunters also made history as the first film soundtrack to have over four songs on Billboard Hot 100's Top 10 chart.

