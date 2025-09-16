On Tuesday, September 16, the singer and songwriter of K-pop Demon Hunters' Soda Pop OST, Vince, sat down for a talk with the OpenAI executives for its latest subsidiary launch in South Korea. During the talk, Vince admitted that the OST was created with the help of ChatGPT, which especially gave him ideas to make the song sound more bubbly.When this news landed on the internet, many fans and netizens were not happy about the same due to the lack of authenticity, particularly regarding the song making several charting milestones. Some of the achievements made by Soda Pop on music charts are its peak at rank five on Billboard 100 and its debut on Billboard Global 200 at rank three.Therefore, many people criticized the singer, Vince, for the involvement of AI in the creation of an original work. Some netizens also pointed out that this stands as a great disrespect to the other artists who worked authentically for the film and its OSTs. Here are a few reactions from K-pop Demon Hunters fans regarding the involvement of AI in the OST, Soda Pop:&quot;its so dissapointing because i assure you people will turn this into a fandom fight and also use it to discredit the actual songwriters and singing voices&quot;chia @julianmiflacoLINK@noraesoul its so dissapointing because i assure you people will turn this into a fandom fight and also use it to discredit the actual songwriters and singing voicesMany fans and netizens continued to express their outrage over Vince's recent AI usage for Soda Pop.joce 𝜗𝜚˚⋆ @desolatistLINK@noraesoul it's also so disrespectful to the real artists that worked on this movie. i know people are going to take this &amp; run with it to say that the entire movie is ai which is so unfair.B 🫧 @zooeeymamaLINK@noraesoul I am so disappointed :( you can’t call yourself a songwriter yet use ai for help. why even admit that??♪ saily @noraesoulLINK@gothalbinoange1 it is very upsetting, bc this automatically will give them a reason to believe they are fully right, and every person’s hard work from artists, to other songwriters, to the VAs, to the directors and the fandom who worked hard against those allegations, will be all for nothingTangyPills @consumerofsugarLINK@noraesoul Pls. tell me only Soda Pop was written with AI. Never really liked it that much, but I hope the other songs were actually penned by real people.Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.☆ ollie!! ☆ FREE 🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸 ☆ @wanmanshokoLINK@noraesoul The way it's the only bad/generic song on the soundtrack is killing meKawaii Emolga 💜 ✨ @KawaiixEmolgaLINK@noraesoul It's like people can't think anymore, they ask chat gpt for the minimum things! It's way worse cuz it's a songwriter, if you can't write songs on your own then wtf are you doing here?doodly duck 🦆 polytrix era @doodlyduck_artLINKHow tf do you need ChatGPT to help you think about making a song called “Soda Pop” of all things more “bubbly”Steffi⁷ UNITED JINDOM || 아포방포 💜 @AsphyxiaPallidaLINKI have no skin in this game, but the writer admitting he used ChatGPT just devalued the whole movie and the work of every artist who didn't use AI, and by God how stupid can you be. If you can't write a generic pop song like Soda Pop, are you even a writer???All you need to know about Netflix's latest musical animation film, K-pop Demon HuntersK-pop Demon Hunters is a 2025 American musical animation film directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans. They co-wrote the screenplay with Danya Jimenez and Hannah McMechan based a story created by Maggie Kang. The film stars revealed renonwed actos like Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hona, Daniel Dae Kim, and many more.Created by Sony Entertainment for Netflix, the film began streaming in June this year, and had been the talk of the town ever-since. K-pop Demon Hunters revolves around the story that happened a long time ago, when three women came together to prevent demons from preying on humans. The three women used their vocals to create a magical barries, also known as Honmoon, to keep the demons away.The present-day group of three women who act as the protectors of humans from demons is Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, who also the three members the leading K-pop group, HUNTR/X. While they capture the hearts of fans around the world during the day, they fight to protect humans during the night. The movie also showcases the three women's aim to create a Golden Honmoon, a permanent barrier for humans from demons.Following the film's release, K-pop Demon Hunters garnered much love and recognition from netizens. It became the most-watched original title in Netflix's history, with over 266 million views. Additionally, the Netflix film was the first and widest release to top the box office in the United States. The soundtracks of the film also played a great role in the film's success. Along with its several chart-topping milestones, K-pop Demon Hunters also made history as the first film soundtrack to have over four songs on Billboard Hot 100's Top 10 chart.