On April 3, 2025, Maeil Business Newspaper reported that actress Seo Ye-ji's agency, Sublime, provided information regarding legal action against malicious posts and comments.

Ad

Sublime stated that a dedicated team was formed to address criminal acts such as slander, false information, and defamation against Seo Ye-ji. The agency also revealed that the first complaint was filed with the Gangnam Police Station in January. It marked the beginning of their efforts to take action against online haters.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The statement further said:

"The former staff member who distributed false information about Seo Ye-ji among the defendants was recently sent to the prosecution on charges of defamation." (as reported by Maeil Business Paper)

The agency promised that the identified individuals would be sent to prosecution soon. Sublime promised to pursue the remaining offenders with severe legal consequences and continue to take strong action against criminal acts targeting their actors.

Ad

It further stated:

"In any case, we will respond firmly without leniency or agreement to protect the rights and interests of our artists."

The statement came after her name resurfaced amid the dating controversy involving Kim Soo-hyun and the late actress Kim Sae-ron. The actor is presently facing backlash for dating Kim Sae-ron while she was still a minor.

On March 12, 2025, a social media post from the account @KimSeol24356 revealed that Kim Soo-hyun and his agency, GOLD MEDALIST, paid people to lie about her. The insider also revealed that claims such as Seo Ye-ji being rude to the staff and committing school violence were fabricated.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

After this exposé, the actress took to her fan cafe on March 13, 2025, and shared a heartfelt message stating that she is only human and that the whole situation is very stressful and overwhelming for her.

She had previously responded to a comment inquiring whether she was dating Kim Soo-hyun, vehemently denying it and urging everyone to stop associating her with Kim Soo-hyun and his cousin.

More about Seo Ye-ji and her controversies

Ad

Seo Ye-ji began her acting career with the sitcom Potato Star 2013QR3, followed by notable roles in Diary of a Night Watchman, released in 2014. Her leading performances in Save Me and Lawless Lawyer further established her as a talented actress.

However, her breakthrough role came with the romantic comedy It's Okay Not to be Okay, catapulting her to prominence. She played the role of a bestselling children's book author with a personality disorder alongside Kim Soo-hyun.

Ad

She became embroiled in controversies when, in 2014, a netizen accused her of bullying at school in a social media post. Then, in April 2021, rumors surfaced regarding Seo Ye-ji's alleged romance with Kim Soo-hyun and his cousin, Lee Robe.

A media outlet also reported that she began dating Lee after parting ways with Kim Soo-hyun. However, the rumors were addressed by GOLD MEDALIST, who represented both Kim Soo-hyun and her at the time.

Ad

At the same time, she faced allegations regarding her involvement in actor Kim Jung-hyun's behavior at a press conference for the television series The Time, which led to his departure from the series.

On April 12, Dispatch, a South Korean tabloid, released alleged messages between Seo Ye-ji and Kim Jung-hyun suggesting that he should avoid any physical contact with female co-stars and even have romantic scenes removed from the script. Kim Jung-hyun, however, refuted these rumors.

Ad

In other news, the actress will host Season 7 of Coupang Play's SNL Korea.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback