Serendipity’s Embrace starring Kim So-hyun and Chae Jong-hyeop: Release date, air time, plot, cast, & all you need to know

tvN has shared in an X post that the drama Serendipity’s Embrace, starring Kim So-hyun, Chae Jong-hyeop, Yoon Ji-on, and Kim Da-som, is scheduled to release on July 22. It is an adaptation of the Naver webtoon by writer Nam Ji Eun and will be directed by Song Hyun-wook.

The drama will air on tvN on Mondays and Tuesdays. Serendipity’s Embrace tells the story of Kang Hu-young (played by Chae Jong-hyeop), who meets his first love after a decade and gets another chance at it. However, there is a catch.

Serendipity’s Embrace: Release date and plot

The Song Hyun-wook-directed drama is scheduled to be released on July 22 at 8:40 pm KST on tvN. Serendipity’s Embrace tells the story of Lee Hong-hu, who works as a production supervisor for animation. She experienced her first romantic passion in the third grade of high school. Unfortunately for her, a difficult breakup came along, which stopped her from putting her trust in love ever again.

As fate would have it, she meets Kang Hu-Young ten years later. Hu-Young, who is aware of her painful past, is a smart and intelligent financial planner. He returns to South Korea after a decade. Through fate and an accident, he meets Lee Hong-ju, who is revealed to be his first love.

Meanwhile, well-known novelist Bang Joon-Ho is a free-spirited individual, with his biggest fan being Lee Hong-ju. Kim Da-som's character, Kim Hye-ji, is an English teacher and Hong-ju's best friend.

Cast of Serendipity’s Embrace

Kim So-hyun plays the role of Lee Hong-ju, the protagonist in Serendipity’s Embrace, who had a painful heartbreak and refuses to believe in love again. So-hyun is famous for her shows like My Lovely Liar, River Where the Moon Rises, and The Tale of Nokdu. Her character in Love Alarm, Kim Jo-jo, is an impressive student who always has a smile on her face despite her family's troubles, which melted the hearts of viewers.

Meanwhile, Chae Jong-hyeop will be seen playing the role of Kang Hu-Young, the financial planner who comes back after ten years and accidentally meets his first love. Jong-hyeop has been loved in dramas like Eye Love You, Castaway Diva, and Love All Play.

Jong-hyeop played the character of Yang Do-hyeok in Nevertheless, the second lead who has a popular cooking show on YouTube. The softness of his character had fans rooting for him in the drama.

Yoon Ji-on will be seen as Bang Joon-Ho, a famous novelist in the K-drama. Earlier, Ji-on impressed viewers with Tomorrow, Be Melodramatic, Memorist, and My Lovely Liar.

Kim Da-som will play the role of Kim Hye-ji, the best friend of Hong-ju. She has been in dramas such as Band of Sisters, Melody of Love, He is Psychometric, and Kokdu Season of Deity.

Fans can also watch Serendipity’s Embrace on Viki after the drama premieres on July 22 at 8:40 KST on tvN.