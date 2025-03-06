"Seulgi is part of her freedom"- Fans react as Lee Hye-ri says Friendly Rivalry has a happy ending because it is the "most Jaeyi-like decision"

Lee Hye-ri shared her take on Friendly Rivalry's open ending, deeming it to be happy as she believed her character Yoo Jaeyi attained freedom through it. On March 6, Maeil Kyungjae released an interview with Lee Hye-ri where she spoke about the ending of the drama.

Ad

Friendly Rivalry, the psychological thriller GL drama, marked its ending with the final episode released on March 6, 2025, where Yoo Jaeyi (played by Lee Hye-ri) puts up a show scheming her death to escape her suffocating life.

However, she is alive, hiding in the woods, and the only person who has any hint about her location is Woo Seulgi, her love interest depicted by Chung Su-bin. In the final episode, Woo Seulgi receives a box with a picture indicating Yoo Jaeyi's current location.

Ad

Trending

Lee Hye-ri believes that the ending of Friendly Rivalry could be considered happy as Yoo Jaeyi would now be liberated. She said,

“Jaeyi believed there was only one way to escape the suffocating environment she was in. That's what I wanted to portray in her final moment, so I do see it as a happy ending.”

She further added,

“I think the audience might have felt a sense of heaviness, but at the same time, there was also a feeling of release. And the fact that the only person Jaeyi revealed her whereabouts to was Seulgi? That felt like the most Jaeyi-like decision ever.”

Ad

As the fans learned, from the actress’ perspective, they became emotional and expressed their thoughts online. Many also agreed with her point regarding Yoo Jaeyi’s decision to escape and appreciated her performance as the character.

"In her freedom she does not want to give up her love. Seulgi is part of her freedom if u think about it, because what she felt for Seulgi was the first freedom, a feeling without restraint," a fan said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I love a actress who understand her character and make them truly alive," a fan added.

""The most jaeyi-like decision ever" Wow what an actress you are Lee Hyeri. You really did understand the character you're portraying, the emotion you want to convey and how well you did it. I'm so proud of you," a user stated.

Ad

Meanwhile, some viewers agreed with Lee Hye-ri about the Friendly Rivalry character Yoo Jae-yi's decision to move away towards her liberation.

"It's a happy ending for Jaeyi's part because she gained her freedom, but like in reality, there are still struggles. Since her dad is still out there, waiting for her. As a viewer, I'm happy she's free, but of course, it's hard to let go because we've become attached," a fan wrote.

Ad

"Its a heavy ending but the fact that only Seulgi know that Jaeyi is alive , whereabouts and free . its made it a happy ending indeed," a user mentioned.

"In Jaeyi searching for freedom, her only revealing her location to Seulgi means even with Seulgi there, a reminder of the past, of her old life, she is still free. Seulgi is a part of Jaeyi's freedom and of Jaeyi herself," a netizen commented.

Ad

About Friendly Rivalry starring Lee Hye-ri, Chung Su-bin, and more

Ad

Friendly Rivalry follows the story of Woo Seulgi, depicted by Chung Su-bin, a girl who grew up in an orphanage in another province. She shifts to Seoul and gets enrolled in an elite high school named Chaehwa High School with top 1% students from across the country.

Woo Seulgi is a reserved girl who prefers to be alone and finds it difficult to get along with other students. This was until she met Yoo Jaeyi, played by Lee Hye-ri.

Ad

Yoo Jaeyi is the top student with a high IQ and a wealthy and powerful background. She is aware of her superiority and how others around her are envious of everything she has had since her childhood.

Ad

Yoo Jaeyi is cunning enough to know how to use her power to manipulate and use others for her benefit. She grows close to Woo Seulgi, developing a complex connection with her, which turns from friendship to obsession.

Friendly Rivalry is a drama adapted from the webcomic of the same name penned by co-authors Song Chae-yoon and Shim Jae-young. Notably, all 16 episodes of the show are available on streaming on Rakuten Viki.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback