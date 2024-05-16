SEVENTEEN's Vernon reportedly spotted filming for a project, spurs acting debut speculations online

On May 14, 2024, speculation about SEVENTEEN's Vernon's upcoming acting debut made rounds when a video of the artist went viral on social media. Fans speculated that the rapper-songwriter could be filming for Netflix's popular American series XO, Kitty. A few of his fans (CARATs) even conjectured that the rapper may make a brief appearance in the eagerly awaited second season.

Some are speculating that he could show up in Anderson .Paak's K-pop project, creating excitement for a potentially ground-breaking partnership. After releasing their latest album 17 IS RIGHT HERE, Vernon has been constantly on the news.

SEVENTEEN's Vernon captured on camera on a filming set

The Netflix series XO, Kitty follows teenage matchmaker Kitty Song Covey as she relocates to Seoul, South Korea to reconcile with her long-distance boyfriend, Dae. The show is an extension of the film series To All the Boys, which is adapted from the novel trilogy To All the Boys I've Loved Before by Jenny Han.

The series season 1 showed 2PM rapper Taecyeon having a special appearance as actor and artist Ocean Park. Hence, a few fans speculated whether Vernon would play a similar guest role in the second installment. However, some fans assumed that it could be from the filming sets of Anderson. Paak's upcoming flick.

In 2022, the eight-time Grammy Award winner Anderson. Paak, whose real name is Brandon Paak Anderson, was reported to have directed his first feature comedy film, K-POPS!, for Stampede Ventures. He was set to appear in the film with his son Soul Rasheed.

The story of the movie follows a destitute musician who went to Korea to create songs for K-pop idols, and finds out that his long-lost son is going to be the lead singer of one of the most popular new acts in the nation. After that, he leaped at the chance of leveraging his son's fame for his own turnaround, only to discover that being the father or mother has far more significance and fulfillment than being a celebrity.

Fans wondered if the SEVENTEEN's rapper could have been filming for one of the Anderson. Paak's most ambitious projects. They were excited about the prospect of the Black Eye musician's acting debut, which resulted in them flooding the social media with several theories.

More about SEVENTEEN's singer-songwriter Vernon

Chwe Hansol, better known by his stage name Vernon, has been causing quite a stir both on his own and as a member of SEVENTEEN. He made his stage debut as a member of the South Korean boy band on May 26, 2015, with the extended play 17 Carat. He wrote the lyrics for four of the EP's five tracks and has been a loved singer, rapper, and dancer of the team.

Having contributed to the songwriting of more than 90 songs since his debut, the artist has the second-most writing credits after bandmate, Woozi. He displayed his versatility in December 2022 when he dropped Black Eye, his debut solo mixtape, as a part of the band's The Thirteen Tapes series.

Born in New York, the HOT rapper plays a crucial part in SEVENTEEN's hip-hop group because of his exceptional rapping abilities. His rich voice gives the group's songs a distinct appeal. Meanwhile, he demonstrated his charm and presenting abilities by co-hosting the radio program Summer Vacation With Joshua and Vernon of SEVENTEEN in July 2023.

Fans took to social media with heightened anticipation and expectation to see one of their favorite band members debut as an actor in the entertainment industry.