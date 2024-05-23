"She always took care of the people she worked with "- Industry insider who worked on BTS V's album shares her experience of working with Min Hee-jin

On Wednesday, May 22, an industry insider, named Rachel, who worked alongside Min Hee-jin on BTS V's solo debut album, Layover, uploaded an Instagram story showcasing her support towards the ADOR CEO. In the story, she narrated her experience of working with Min Hee-jin.

She stated that the ADOR CEO was focused on understanding BTS V's emotions and personality accurately to perfectly execute the aesthetics and design for his solo debut album. The insider also included that she saw great leadership skills in her and would like to work with Min Hee-jin again. Rachel wrote:

"She always took care of the people she worked with."

Expand Tweet

The statement stands as one among the several industry individuals who expressed their support towards Min Hee-jin amidst her court trial with HYBE Labels. For those who are unaware, HYBE Labels submitted a request in court, demanding the resignation of ADOR's CEO and her removal of rights over the company.

As resistance to the same, the ADOR CEO filed an injunction on HYBE Labels' effort to detach her from her company. The first court trial was held on May 17, and both parties made several claims against each other. However, due to a lack of evidence, another trial was demanded by the court.

Industry insider who worked with Min Hee-jin on BTS V's solo debut album supports ADOR CEO

On May 22, Rachel, who is also the creative director and co-founder of Studio Mastruta uploaded a story on her Instagram. She worked with ADOR's CEO Min Hee-jin for BTS V's solo debut album, and her Instagram story showcased her experience working alongside her.

The story also included a picture of her, Min Hee-jin, and other crew members who worked on the album. Here's what the story read:

"I am sharing my experience working on BTS V’s solo album songs and music videos last spring. There were some things I felt while working with CEO Min Hee-jin in and outside of Korea. I was impressed by how she focused on bringing out V’s true self to understand him humanely, how she always took care of the people she worked with, and her leadership in basing the work on trust. "

She continued:

"And, of course, she got the credit she deserved. From my perspective, working with Min was a meaningful experience in that we could make something out of it instead of just fulfilling the requested work. If I could work with her again, I would do so with great pleasure.”

The statement was most likely shared due to the ongoing conflict between HYBE Labels and Min Hee-jin. During the first trial between the two parties, HYBE Labels raised several accusations against the ADOR CEO including the alleged mistreatment and harassment of her employees.

While the court dismissed the same due to the lack of evidence, several industry insiders have released statements and submitted petitions in support of ADOR's CEO to showcase that HYBE Labels' accusations don't stand true. Some of the people who released statements are Creative Director and Stylist Yun Ji-bin, and Director Shin Dongle, to name a few.