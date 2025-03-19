“She is BP through and through” - Fans get emotional as BLACKPINK’s Jisoo calls the group her biggest achievement in 9 years

On March 19, 2025, in an interview with Vogue Korea, Jisoo stated that BLACKPINK remains her "most meaningful achievement" since debuting nine years ago. BLACKPINK is set to make a comeback in 2025 with a world tour. YG Entertainment confirmed the news on February 19, 2025.

Her statement drew various reactions from fans, who appreciated her loyalty to the group and were excited about its reunion.

"JISOO will never forget her roots She is BP through and through," an X user commented.

More fans continued to comment as they looked forward to the group's reunion.

"And I’m going to see them again 😭😭😭😭I can’t wait , I love them and so happy for them working alone , we can see how they have a different side and how they manage to stand by themselves in this harsh industry. But I’ll always miss the four of them, cuz BLACKPINK ARE FOUR," a fan remarked.

"Jisoo always manages to the say the most heartwarming thing and i always end up crying," a user noted.

"My love is the number one biggest BLINK itself," a person said.

Other fans also commended the support and love that the members provided to each other.

"QUEENSOO no one loves blackpink more than themselves," a netizen wrote.

"Our jisoonie 🥹🥹🥹 stanning blackpink is great because the pinks themselves are the biggest toppest blinks that ever exist," a viewer shared.

"Jisoo 😭😭 you fr cannot separate these girls fuckk im getting emotional in the morning my blackpink," another fan added.

Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa are set to reunite this year

YG Entertainment shared the tour dates on social media on February 19, along with the announcement. The tour will begin on July 5, 2025, at Goyang Stadium in South Korea and wrap up on January 16, 2026, at the Tokyo Dome in Japan. BLACKPINK will perform only in arenas across South Korea, North America, Europe, and Japan.

This is BLACKPINK's first tour since Born Pink, which ended on September 17, 2023. That tour ran for nearly a year, starting on October 15, 2022, with 66 shows worldwide. To celebrate their eighth anniversary, BLACKPINK World Tour [Born Pink] in Cinemas premieres on July 31, 2024, in 110+ countries.

For most of 2024 and 2025, BLACKPINK's members focused on solo projects. After their contracts with YG Entertainment ended, Jennie, Lisa, and Jisoo launched their own companies—ODD Atelier, LLOUD, and BLISSOO. Rosé joined YG's subsidiary, The Black Label, in June 2024, co-founded by longtime BLACKPINK producer Teddy Park.

Each member has also released solo music. The Flower songstress debuted with ME on March 31, 2023. This year, she dropped her EP AMORTAGE on February 14, 2025. Rosé's debut studio album, Rosie, arrived on December 6, 2024. Lisa released her album Alter Ego on February 28, 2025. Then, Jennie followed with Ruby on March 7, 2025.

