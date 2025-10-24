"She didn't deserve that hug": Internet outraged as fan spotted at j-hope's concert criticizes BTS for alleged low donations, names them as PR stunts

On Thursday, October 23, the fan, Chyna, who was spotted receiving a hug from BTS' j-hope during his Los Angeles concert as part of his HOPE ON THE STAGE World Tour, was called out for criticizing the K-pop boy band. In a TikTok video released by a user named Kourtney, a fan commented that BTS' donations to charities and other causes are relatively low when converted to US dollars.She expressed that since they donate money as groups, each member's donation is much less. The fan continued to state that fans of the K-pop boy group donate a lot more than the group does. Also, she explained that the donations and charities engaged by BTS are nothing but a PR stunt to increase their popularity and likability among netizens. However, ARMYs soon called out the fan for being hypocritical and criticizing BTS while still attending the group's concerts.ARMYs also stated that the donation amounts are huge numbers in Korean currency, and it is unfair to convert them into US dollars when BTS members don't earn in US dollars. Moreover, ARMYs also expressed their disappointment with Chyna since she received much love and support from the fandom following her interaction with j-hope, only for her to later falsely accuse the BTS members of their alleged low donations and charity works.Here are a few reactions from fans:&quot;She didn't deserve that hug.&quot; said an ARMYmy boyfriend's in the band⁷ 🍝 @lovejiminaaLINK@ywhh07 She didn't deserve that hug.More fans and netizens criticized the fan, Chyna, for her alleged hypocritical stance against BTS after going viral for hugging j-hope during his HOPE ON THE STAGE World Tour.alyy⁷ @ywhh07LINKfor those who don't remember, chyna is the person who the entire armytwt praised her after hugging hoseok during his tour. now she's agreeing with an anti spreading misinformation while the comments accuse the members of crimes and she feeds this sh*t... this is so frustrating.lele⁷ @YYxTTxLINK@ywhh07 It's always the ones who get to meet one of them, it's like they think they have the high ground and the ability to school grown a*s MEN, I haaate them, fake b*tches.Evans⁷ is living the dream in 2025 @AigojeongukahLINK&quot;The fans donate more than the members&quot; Yoongi alone donated billions for the treatment center I don't see her doing that. But also pitying donation amounts against each other is so miserable, any amount helps a good cause ???Kento⁷🪬 @yoongisgroinLINKNotice how it’s always shady people getting barricade tickets and meeting the tannies like what I doOthers also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.n.3 @serrindiipty_LINKthats how you know everyone is performative. all of a sudden won being switched to usd matters but it clearly didn’t matter when she was front row hugging on said pr stunter. smhJoonie's pen7🍝 @namjoons_penLINK@yoongisgroin So, they're upset BTS donated, upset that army donated and also upset that army donated under the name of BTS? They should go on and make her own donation and under their own name, nobody's stopping them, pesky little keyboard activist.ki⁷ 𝐬𝐞𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐣𝐢𝐧 q( ☆ ω☆) @ykah05LINKnotice how its always ppl from privileged positions who act like this, as if 70-700k is a small amount! these ppl can easily afford barricade multiple times and come from wealthy families, never donate themselves yet have the audacity to complain when people DO donate! ughKana⁷ 🍝(slow bcz 📚) @serendiuphoriaLINK@ywhh07 So she had no problem attending the concert and waited to run her mouth after the concert ended.. what a hypocrite!!!LEADER NEWS @LEADERNEWS_RMSLINKif you see her at the bts concert make sure to ask her if she would like to donate 1 million won to a charity anonymously since that’a not too muchFan who went viral for hugging j-hope during his tour stop leaves comments criticizing BTS for their alleged PR stunt donationsOn October 23, the fan who went viral for hugging BTS' j-hope during his Los Angeles stop as part of his HOPE ON THE STAGE World Tour was seen leaving comments under a TikToker named Kourtney. The fan, Chyna, was previously featured in j-hope's Instagram post, as they shared a hug during the idol's second-day concert in Los Angeles.However, the fan left several comments under the videos made by Kourtney, who represents herself as a former ARMY. Here's what one of Chyna's comments read:&quot;Thanks for realizing donations are actually sometimes just PR moves since hella fans fail to realize this.&quot;The fan, Chyna, also left another comment under a different video released by the TikToker Kourtney, who criticized BTS for their alleged low donations and called for a boycott of the South Korean boy band. Here's what the comment read:&quot;Thanks for having common sense. Cuase 9/10 (times) the fans donate more than the members and even fo events catered to supporting charities in the name of the group instead of the group inspired me to support off my own violation. Also they hybe up 1 million and 1 billion won when in reality when switched to USD, that's legi $70k and $700k.&quot;The comment continued to state,&quot;And if it's from the group and not individual meber then that's even less each member gives. I wish they would inform the fans more TBH, and keep up with it off their own reasons and not jus a company promotion. That would show more genuinely.&quot;Therefore, fans and netizens have consistently been defending the BTS members while also calling out the fan's alleged recent hypocritical comments.