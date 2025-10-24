  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "She didn't deserve that hug": Internet outraged as fan spotted at j-hope's concert criticizes BTS for alleged low donations, names them as PR stunts

"She didn't deserve that hug": Internet outraged as fan spotted at j-hope's concert criticizes BTS for alleged low donations, names them as PR stunts

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Oct 24, 2025 08:31 GMT
BTS
BTS' j-hope and BTS members (Image via Instagram/@uarmyhope, X/@bts_bighit)

On Thursday, October 23, the fan, Chyna, who was spotted receiving a hug from BTS' j-hope during his Los Angeles concert as part of his HOPE ON THE STAGE World Tour, was called out for criticizing the K-pop boy band. In a TikTok video released by a user named Kourtney, a fan commented that BTS' donations to charities and other causes are relatively low when converted to US dollars.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

She expressed that since they donate money as groups, each member's donation is much less. The fan continued to state that fans of the K-pop boy group donate a lot more than the group does. Also, she explained that the donations and charities engaged by BTS are nothing but a PR stunt to increase their popularity and likability among netizens. However, ARMYs soon called out the fan for being hypocritical and criticizing BTS while still attending the group's concerts.

Ad

ARMYs also stated that the donation amounts are huge numbers in Korean currency, and it is unfair to convert them into US dollars when BTS members don't earn in US dollars. Moreover, ARMYs also expressed their disappointment with Chyna since she received much love and support from the fandom following her interaction with j-hope, only for her to later falsely accuse the BTS members of their alleged low donations and charity works.

Ad

Here are a few reactions from fans:

"She didn't deserve that hug." said an ARMY
Ad

More fans and netizens criticized the fan, Chyna, for her alleged hypocritical stance against BTS after going viral for hugging j-hope during his HOPE ON THE STAGE World Tour.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Fan who went viral for hugging j-hope during his tour stop leaves comments criticizing BTS for their alleged PR stunt donations

On October 23, the fan who went viral for hugging BTS' j-hope during his Los Angeles stop as part of his HOPE ON THE STAGE World Tour was seen leaving comments under a TikToker named Kourtney. The fan, Chyna, was previously featured in j-hope's Instagram post, as they shared a hug during the idol's second-day concert in Los Angeles.

Ad

However, the fan left several comments under the videos made by Kourtney, who represents herself as a former ARMY. Here's what one of Chyna's comments read:

"Thanks for realizing donations are actually sometimes just PR moves since hella fans fail to realize this."

The fan, Chyna, also left another comment under a different video released by the TikToker Kourtney, who criticized BTS for their alleged low donations and called for a boycott of the South Korean boy band. Here's what the comment read:

Ad
"Thanks for having common sense. Cuase 9/10 (times) the fans donate more than the members and even fo events catered to supporting charities in the name of the group instead of the group inspired me to support off my own violation. Also they hybe up 1 million and 1 billion won when in reality when switched to USD, that's legi $70k and $700k."
Ad

The comment continued to state,

"And if it's from the group and not individual meber then that's even less each member gives. I wish they would inform the fans more TBH, and keep up with it off their own reasons and not jus a company promotion. That would show more genuinely."

Therefore, fans and netizens have consistently been defending the BTS members while also calling out the fan's alleged recent hypocritical comments.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aishwarya Sai
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications