"She looks positively angelic" — Fans react as NewJeans' Danielle graces the cover of SPUR magazine wearing CELINE's latest summer collection

On April 16, 2025, Maeil Business Paper reported that NewJeans' Danielle appeared on the cover of the Japanese magazine SPUR.

Japan's lifestyle magazine SPUR unveiled the June issue cover featuring NewJeans' Danielle and luxury brand CELINE on its official social media accounts. Danielle, being CELINE's global brand ambassador, showcased the brand's 2025 summer collection in a pictorial themed 'Summer Sunshine.'

The NewJeans member radiated elegance in various stylish ensembles such as crochet tops and striped flare pants. Her natural charm shone through subtle facial expressions and poses that perfectly complement her outfits, as reported by the same publication.

SPUR magazine also praised Danielle, saying that the shoot showcased her ability to light up the scene. They stated, as reported by Maeil Business Newspaper,

"Danielle's every move during the shooting was attractive. It was a time to realize Danielle's power to brighten the surroundings."

Fans took to social media to praise the pictorial.

"she looks positively angelic," tweeted a fan on X.

"she is on hiatus but face is everywhere," remarked a fan.

"Mo Celine gracing another cover and looking like a dream as always. I will definitely be grabbing my copy!" exclaimed another fan.

"Living doll definitely so magnificient! Visual's immaculate," said another fan.

Several more fans expressed similar sentiments, with many commenting that the idol looked "gorgeous."

"she knows how to leave me speechless….," wrote a fan on X.

"She’s like an angel," said another fan.

"Our gorgeous modaniiii," added another fan.

More about NewJeans and the ongoing conflict with ADOR

The group was initially formed by ADOR, a subsidiary of HYBE and consisted of Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein. Known for their retro musical style and girl-next-door image, the group debuted in July 2022 with their single, Attention.

Their following releases, including Hype Boy and OMG, achieved significant commercial success. NewJeans won rookie awards and has been recognised by publications like Time and Forbes. They were named the eighth best-selling artist worldwide in 2023 by IFPI.

However, a shareholder's dispute erupted in April 2024 between HYBE Corporation's top executive and NewJeans CEO Min Hee-jin. HYBE alleged that Hee-jin plotted to seize control of the group. Meanwhile, she claimed that her girl group faced unfair competition from HYBE's other girl group. The conflict resulted in Min Hee-jin's dismissal as ADOR's CEO.

New Jeans' members showed solidarity with Min Hee-jin during the dispute. They even staged a surprise YouTube livestream of September 11, 2024. In the livestream they expressed distrust in HYBE's management citing issues like workplace harassment, leaked private info and deleted content.

The members demanded that HYBE's chairman, Bang Si-hyuk, reinstate Min Hee-jin by September 25, 2024. On November 13, the members sent a letter to ADOR in which they threatened that if their grievances were not met within 14 days, they would terminate their contract with the label.

Eventually, NewJeans officially terminated their contracts on November 28, 2024. ADOR disputed the termination, stating that members must remain under the contract. On December 5, 2024, ADOR filed a court petition to validate the girl group's contract and warned against external involvement.

However, the members countered that their contracts ended on November 28, 2024, and accused the agency of harassing their potential investors. In February 2025, the group announced that they will be performing under the new name NJZ and will be headlining the Hong Kong's ComplexCon music festival.

However, just before the performance, ADOR received the injunction blocking the group from working independently. Despite this, the group performed at said event and debuted a new song, Pit Stop.

NewJeans announced a hiatus during their ComplexCon performance amidst the legal battle with ADOR/HYBE.

