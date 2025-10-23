“She's a grown woman” - Fans defend BLACKPINK’s Lisa as her Taiwan tour outfits spark backlash online for exposing too much skin

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is trending again after concert clips and images from the group’s DEADLINE world tour in Kaohsiung, Taiwan caught massive attention online. The content from her solo stage sparked a wave of mixed reactions about her outfit choice. During the viral rendition, the K-pop idol performed a split while wearing fitted micro shorts. Some viewers found it too exposing for the choreography.
However, fans pointed out that Lisa was sporting nude tights underneath, a detail skipped in the first rush of reactions. Supporters defended her, saying her outfits were part of her stage concept. Many stressed that she is a "grown" performer.
"If her dressing is a problem to you You can always stop following her She's a grown woman with autonomy stop trying to frame control as care," an X user commented.
BLACKPINK recently resumed the Asia leg of their DEADLINE tour, with Lisa unveiling several new looks at each stop. Some of these have drawn similar retorts online. But supporters rushed to her defense.
Others argued she shouldn’t have to change for anyone.
BLACKPINK's Lisa signs with Wasserman Music, fueling speculation about her global tour
BLACKPINK’s Lisa has signed with Wasserman Music for global touring representation. According to LLOUD, the new partnership aligns with a broader plan to amplify her global footprint as a solo artist. This also sparks growing assumptions about her sole world tour next year.
Lisa is already represented by RCA Records for music distribution and WME (William Morris Endeavor) for her acting projects. This year also marked her acting debut. Lisa starred as “Mook” in HBO’s The White Lotus season 3. Moreover, industry tipsters also report that she’s been cast in Extraction: Taigo, a Korean spin-off of the Netflix action franchise.
Despite her solo surge, Lisa remains active with BLACKPINK. The group is currently on their DEADLINE World Tour, which began July 5, at the Goyang Stadium in South Korea. Marketed as their first all-stadium tour, it will close on January 26 next year at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong.
The quartet's reunion earlier this year came after a year-long hiatus for solo activities. Their comeback single, JUMP, released in July, marked their first group release in nearly three years.
Meanwhile, YG Entertainment addressed rumors about BLACKPINK’s forthcoming plans. The agency confirmed that “nothing has been finalized” yet regarding the group’s next album. This signals that decisions on their future music are still underway.