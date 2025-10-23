“She's a grown woman” - Fans defend BLACKPINK’s Lisa as her Taiwan tour outfits spark backlash online for exposing too much skin

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is trending again after concert clips and images from the group’s DEADLINE world tour in Kaohsiung, Taiwan caught massive attention online. The content from her solo stage sparked a wave of mixed reactions about her outfit choice. During the viral rendition, the K-pop idol performed a split while wearing fitted micro shorts. Some viewers found it too exposing for the choreography.

King Taehyung ⟭⟬ King Jung Kook @queenjaneth257 The only way to show her talent.. Showing her body 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣

However, fans pointed out that Lisa was sporting nude tights underneath, a detail skipped in the first rush of reactions. Supporters defended her, saying her outfits were part of her stage concept. Many stressed that she is a "grown" performer.

"If her dressing is a problem to you You can always stop following her She's a grown woman with autonomy stop trying to frame control as care," an X user commented.

Lisa's Cupcake🧁🍫 @dessertsarelife If her dressing is a problem to you You can always stop following her She's a grown woman with autonomy stop trying to frame control as care

BLACKPINK recently resumed the Asia leg of their DEADLINE tour, with Lisa unveiling several new looks at each stop. Some of these have drawn similar retorts online. But supporters rushed to her defense.

IT'S BRITINY BITCH @Snows_floral CAN WE NORMALIZE LETTING A WOMAN WEAR WHATEVER SHE WANTS WITHOUT JUDGING

Peach @Flywingsz Don't let these stupid ahh lilies silence you. They are NPC acting like mindless chicken k-pop stan. We speak up our minds. Lisa needs to be smarter and change a lots of things if she care about her career, artists and become more successful.

L-O-V-E @L0Lemon If they feel uncomfortable they could just scroll away, it's not that hard to be respectful. She knows what she's doing and she seems confident enough to expose that much skin. If they have a problem with it then they can just close their eyes.

Others argued she shouldn’t have to change for anyone.

Noon's Blog @NoonSunwar She doesn't need to lower her standards to please anyone, and if there are uneducated people who can't discern, let that be their problem, because ultimately, she will continue to be successful in her career for a long time to come.

wakey wakey FELIX @akhi99519 Noo Lisa doesn't have to minimize anything for anyone

Justme @Just_me9764 Lisa is not required to change herself or how she dresses for anyone They can f*ck themselves

BLACKPINK's Lisa signs with Wasserman Music, fueling speculation about her global tour

BLACKPINK's Lisa (Image via Instagram/@lalalalisa_m)

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has signed with Wasserman Music for global touring representation. According to LLOUD, the new partnership aligns with a broader plan to amplify her global footprint as a solo artist. This also sparks growing assumptions about her sole world tour next year.

Lisa is already represented by RCA Records for music distribution and WME (William Morris Endeavor) for her acting projects. This year also marked her acting debut. Lisa starred as “Mook” in HBO’s The White Lotus season 3. Moreover, industry tipsters also report that she’s been cast in Extraction: Taigo, a Korean spin-off of the Netflix action franchise.

Despite her solo surge, Lisa remains active with BLACKPINK. The group is currently on their DEADLINE World Tour, which began July 5, at the Goyang Stadium in South Korea. Marketed as their first all-stadium tour, it will close on January 26 next year at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong.

The quartet's reunion earlier this year came after a year-long hiatus for solo activities. Their comeback single, JUMP, released in July, marked their first group release in nearly three years.

Meanwhile, YG Entertainment addressed rumors about BLACKPINK’s forthcoming plans. The agency confirmed that “nothing has been finalized” yet regarding the group’s next album. This signals that decisions on their future music are still underway.

