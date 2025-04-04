"She’s like Taylor Swift meets Princess Diana"- Mike White spills on BLACKPINK’s Lisa and why he hesitated to cast her on The White Lotus 3 

Mike White, the creator of The White Lotus 3, admitted in a recent interview that he was initially apprehensive about casting Lisa in the series.

On April 2, 2025, The Hollywood Reporter published an interview with the cast and crew of the series, The White Lotus Season 3, where they sat and revealed all the behind-the-scenes stories.

During the interview, Mike admitted that he was unfamiliar with Lisa or BLACKPINK, but when he learned there would be a security concern if she were cast, he was not eager to take her for the role. But when he saw her audition, he was drawn to the Thai idol's down-to-earth nature.

Talking about Lisa's popularity in Thailand, where the series is set, Mike White said,

"But I wanted to be respectful to Thailand. She’s like Taylor Swift meets Princess Diana there."

He further revealed that he didn't initially understand that she was more than a pop star and recalled,

"She’s more than just a pop star, I just didn’t get it initially. When we cast her, there were people in the production that cried."

Lisa also talked about how she was quite nervous about the audition. She even took some acting classes and came to Thailand with her mom.

"Before I flew to Thailand, I did some acting lessons. I was so nervous. I brought my mom."

The White Lotus Season 3 is a satirical comedy-drama series that premiered on HBO. The cast includes many notable names such as Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Michelle Monaghan, and BLACKPINK member Lisa aka Lalisa Manoban. The series follows the lives of staff and affluent guests at a Thai wellness resort.

In The White Lotus season 3, Lisa plays the character of Mook, who is a wellness guru at a Thailand beach resort. Her character also has a romantic friendship with a yearning security guard, Gaitok, played by Tayme Thapthimthong.

In an interview with Variety in February 2025, Lisa shared that Mook was like her, "but flirtier and lady-like — I’m more like a tomboy.”

The drama series premiered on February 16, 2025, and concludes with its eighth and final episode on April 6, 2025.

Alter Ego is Lisa's first solo studio album after departing from YG Entertainment in 2023. The album is produced via her own label LLOUD, and RCA Records. It was released on February 28, 2025. It contained 15 tracks featuring some of the notable artists such as Doja Cat, Raye, Rosalia, Future, Megan Thee Stallion, and Tyla.

On the album, the BLACKPINK's rapper embodies five avatars namely Roxi, Kiki, Vixi, Sunni and Speedi. All of these avatars have a distinct characteristic and have a specific track on the album.

Alter Ego debuted at No.7 on the US Billboard 200 chart which made her the second BLACKPINK member to reach the top 10 of the chart as a solo artist. The album also topped the Billboard Top Album Sales Chart and entered at No.31 on the Billboard Top Streaming Album Chart. Alter Ego also reached No.5 on Australia's ARIA Album Chart.

In other news, the Born Again singer is all set to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 11 and 18, 2025, at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

