"She's a natural"—Fans react as BLACKPINK's Lisa's acting debut scene as Mook on The White Lotus 3 goes viral online

BLACKPINK's Lisa has finally made her acting debut with The White Lotus season 3, portraying the role of a resort employee named Mook. The season premiered on HBO Max on February 16, 2025. New episodes of the show will be released every Sunday.

BLACKPINK's Lisa's role as Mook in the show was an instant hit amongst the fans. Several clips from the show went viral, and fans had a variety of reactions to bestow upon the singer's debut. One X user wrote:

"(You) guys she’s a natural OKAY IM SUBSCRIBING TO MAX."

In the short clip, fans see Mook stranded on a road as her scooter breaks down. Gaitok, the resort's security guard, arrives to help her and offers her a ride. Gaitok flirts with Mook as they hop onto Gaitok's bike and head towards their destination.

All this time, both of them are speaking in fluent Thai. They are dressed in their work uniforms, and the scenery also has a sepia tone to it, perhaps owing to the cloudy weather then.

"Her first scene as MOOK.. someone pinch me," a user wrote.

"I'm crying..she's good...lisa pls take more acting gig," a fan replied.

"I f*cking love how acting is just so natural for her especially when she's speaking in her home language it's beautiful," a fan commented.

Fans were also quick to spot the yellow-toned visuals in the frame. The White Lotus tells the story of a bunch of Western tourists who stay in The White Lotus resorts. Currently, the location of the show and the resort is in Thailand.

"The third world country filter," a user wrote.

"call me corny but i just got teary eyed watching her," a fan replied.

"The simple clothes, the acting, the place, aaaaaa this feels so new yet so warm," a user replied.

BLACKPINK's Lisa's character Mook in The White Lotus season 3

Upon the unveiling of Lisa's character Mook for the first time, fans suspected that her character might not be as sweet as it seems to be. Mook is a health mentor at The White Lotus Resort in Thailand. She is also seen dressed in traditional Thai clothes and dancing to traditional Thai numbers.

The show will follow the lives of the guests at the resorts as their strange and dark secrets are unveiled to the public. The previous two seasons of the show were praised for the cast's comic timing and the overall flow of the story.

The White Lotus season 3 was filmed in Bangkok, Phuket, and Koh Samui from February to August 2024. The ensemble cast of this season consists of Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, and Aimee Lou Wood.

In other news, Lisa will also be releasing her solo studio album, Alter Ego, on February 28, 2025. The song Born Again ft. Doja Cat & Raye from the album is also featured on the soundtrack of The White Lotus season three.

