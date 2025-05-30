“She’s slapping it to the misogynist face” — Fans react as BLACKPINK’s Jennie donates ₩100M to SNU med school amid controversial $5K escort claims

On May 30, 2025, Korean news outlet Sports Chosun reported that BLACKPINK’s Jennie contributed 100 million won to Seoul National University’s school of medicine.

Following this, Kim Jeong-eun, dean of the College of Medicine, conveyed his appreciation towards the K-pop idol. He stated the funds will help students grow into skilled and compassionate medical leaders.

"I would like to express my gratitude to Jenny for her deep intention to practice good influence beyond simple financial support," Kim stated.

The head of SNU's College of Medicine added:

"We will ensure that our students grow into leaders with the qualities of tolerance, acceptance, empathy, communication, sacrifice, and consideration so that they can live up to the trust and expectations of the people."

This comes amid claims made by Wootak Kim and Michelle Kira Lee on the podcast Above the Influence. In the segment, Wootak alleged that a friend of his (described as the son of a BMW executive) paid Jennie for a private meeting and claimed to have a s*x video as proof.

Similarly, Lee said that such individuals pay $5,000 to "spend a night" with K-pop stars. Supporters are reacting to the escort allegations by pointing to Jennie’s latest ₩100 million contribution.

"I feel like this is her way of defending herself, i know she's been doing this but i feel like she's slapping it to the misogynist face that she can buy wootak's AKA misogynist and clout chaser life. She's rich with money but also with kindness, nobody can make me hate jennie," an X user commented.

Expand Tweet

Many pointed out the contrast between the donation amount and the alleged $5K figure mentioned in the rumors. They suggested her act of generosity served as a response to the ongoing speculation.

"She literally can donate this amount of money and those deranged podcasters pricing her for $5k??? Fck them," a fan remarked.

"She just donated $72k on a random day but some podcasters want us to believe that she sold herself to a non-existent heir for $5k," a user mentioned.

"When everybody is trying to put her down again because of what a certain podcast claimed, She chose to kill them with generosity," a person shared.

More similar reactions read:

"And some motherfckers claimed she does things for some cents (in jendeuk’s term)," a netizen said.

"I think this is Jennie's reply to the recent fake rumours ( that misogynistic podcast). She is saying "I can donate 75k$ without blinking eyes on random day do you think 5k matters to me ?" Queen behavior 👑," a viewer noted.

"Can jennie donate $5k to wootak and friends show too," another fan added.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie earlier contributed to support wildfire relief initiatives

Earlier, BLACKPINK’s Jennie donated ₩100 million (approximately $68,100) on March 27 to support wildfire recovery across regions of South Korea, such as Ulsan, Gyeongbuk, and Gyeongnam. The contribution was delivered via the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Aid Foundation.

The organization stated that her contribution will support urgent recovery services. This includes setting up temporary housing, supplying daily necessities, and offering aid for those displaced by the recent wildfires.

Jennie also shared a short message with the donation. The 29-year-old said she wanted to send support to people affected and hoped they could soon return to normal life.

"I felt sorry when I heard the news that many people are suffering due to the sudden wildfires,” and “I wanted to join in the hope that it would be a small gesture of comfort. I sincerely hope that everyone can safely return to their daily lives and welcome the warm spring," BLACKPINK's rapper stated (as reported by E Daily).

This is not her first time helping out during natural disasters. The Mantra hitmaker has previously provided financial aid for wildfire recovery in the same regions.

Her agency, ODDATELIER (OA), also made a separate donation in 2023. It contributed ₩100 million to Seoul National University College of Medicine to back healthcare programs.

Meanwhile, Jean Paul Gaultier unveiled its pre-fall 2025 line with Jennie. Shot by Max Siedentopf, the campaign highlights her in looks inspired by nature’s four elements.

