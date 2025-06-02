"She's for sure gotten worse" — Fans divided over BABYMONSTER Ahyeon's vocals after viral 'Dangerously' performance amid group’s ongoing concerts

On June 1, 2025, South Korean girl group BABYMONSTER's member Ahyeon went viral online. Even though the ensemble had only recently concluded a concert at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center in Ho Chi Minh City on May 31 as a segment of their Hello Monsters global tour, the footage being discussed originated from a prior stop in Osaka.

In the viral Osaka footage from April 3, Ahyeon’s rendition of Charlie Puth's Dangerously caught fans’ attention, sparking a flurry of reactions and vocal critiques across social media. One X user commented,

"Shes for sure gotten worse, the company isnt training her properlyy."

Many slammed the BABYMONSTER lead singer's vocal execution across this set, calling her attempts at hitting high notes more like "screaming" than singing.

"Her issue is that she can sing she just has a sh*t high register and she needs to stop using it and sing lower LMAOOOO idk why she keeps trying to scream some crazy a*s high notes and damage her voice," a fan remarked.

"The way she is just screaming and not doing high notes," a user mentioned.

"And she thinks she sounded good sksksj," a person shared.

MONSTIEZ, on the other hand, are defending Ahyeon, praising her vocals. They're calling out critics who question her debut, with some saying she’s constantly being unfairly judged despite her proven skills and viral performances. Many believe the backlash she faces reflects deeper issues like bias and double standards in the industry.

"She’s better than your idol in every way, so stop making your fave look even worse over and over again. she sung this song thousands of times, made the best cover version, went viral in korea and you’re still out here asking why she got to debut? stupid a*s b*tch," a netizen said.

"Propaganda i’m NOT falling for: people denying ahyeon’s vocals," a viewer noted.

"Ahyeon is probably the only idol that sings really good, dance really hard, hold herself steady on stage and still got drag to the gutter for it. shes a living proof that people hate women and will always trying to find fault even if you’re good at everything," another fan added.

BABYMONSTER's mini-album is coming this year

BABYMONSTER is set to release a new track titled Hot Sauce on July 1, as announced by YG Entertainment’s executive producer, Yang Hyun-suk, on the label’s official YouTube channel.

The song, built on a throwback hip-hop style from the ‘80s, will be the girl group’s first return since their debut. In the video, Yang mentioned that the song has a simple structure and a bright rhythm.

He also confirmed that the track will be part of BABYMONSTER's upcoming mini album, which is scheduled to drop on October 1. Yang made the announcement while outlining future plans for YG artists, including BLACKPINK and TREASURE.

BABYMONSTER, under YG’s banner, is a six-member act and the newest addition to the company’s roster. They follow the legacy of acts like BIGBANG, 2NE1, and BLACKPINK and are currently preparing to expand their reach with their next round of music.

At the same time, BABYMONSTER is slated to appear soon in Bangkok, Thailand, with consecutive concerts at Impact Arena on June 7 and 8. After their Thailand appearance, the girl group will proceed with their Asian journey, featuring gigs planned in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Taiwan.

Following the conclusion of their Asia stretch, they will travel to North America, with scheduled stops throughout the U.S. and Canada.

