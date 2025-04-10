“That challenge better be made public”- YG entertainment faces backlash over not releasing BABYMONSTER’s Ahyeon's ‘Like JENNIE’ challenge officially

Ahyeon, a member of the rookie K-pop girl group BABYMONSTER, recently stirred up buzz after a video surfaced online on April 9, 2025. In the clip, she is seen showing someone a dance challenge she had filmed for BLACKPINK Jennie’s hit song Like JENNIE. As she plays the video on her phone, she places a finger on her lips, signaling the person to keep it a secret.

Ad

The moment quickly went viral, sparking reactions from fans. Many speculated that the reason the challenge hasn’t been officially released is due to restrictions from their agency, YG Entertainment. Given that BLACKPINK members, including Jennie, are no longer affiliated with YG as solo artists, fans believe the company may be preventing their current idols from publicly supporting former labelmates.

A fan comments upon Ahyeon showing her dance challenge secretly to a fan (Image via Twitter/lu_baemonster)

Outraged by what they see as unnecessary restrictions, fans took to social media to voice their frustrations. They expressed disappointment over the company allegedly blocking what could have been a moment of admiration between artists and criticized the perceived lack of freedom for their idols.

Ad

Trending

“I think it’s bcs SOME blinks hates babymonster members, so YG decided not to let the girls post anything related to blackpink solo work,” a fan said.

“YG girl groups always get this treatment.” A fan affirmed.

“Ahyeon knows that this video will be hard for YG to publish. That's why she spilled it herself.” A fan mentioned.

Ad

Some fans explicitly pointed out the lack of support of YG Entertainment towards its new as well as veteran artists,

“YG is so bitter about jennie not renewing,” a fan stated.

“Is there a rule preventing them from posting dance challenges for songs by artists within the same company? Despite Jennie not being fully under YG now, she's still under contract with them through Blackpink.” a fan wrote.

Ad

“This is just one of the proof that YG indeed gatekeeping her talent,” a fan expressed.

Ahyeon's secret dance challenge to Like JENNIE goes viral over the internet

Ever since BLACKPINK Jennie’s hit track “Like JENNIE” dropped on March 7 as part of her debut solo album Ruby, fans and even fellow K-pop idols have been joining the dance challenge in full swing. Numerous idols have posted their dance covers on both group and personal social media accounts. However, the noticeable absence of YG Entertainment artists participating in the trend has sparked concern among fans.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The above-mentioned viral video of BABYMONSTER’s Ahyeon privately showing her version of the Like JENNIE challenge to a fan reignited the conversation.

Despite the frustration, fans praised Ahyeon for her sweet fanservice and boldness in sharing the video, calling her gesture a testament to her admiration for Jennie. She has long been known as a proud fan of the BLACKPINK star and is affectionately nicknamed “Little Jennie” by fans for their resemblance.

Ad

Many fans are now urging YG Entertainment to loosen its grip and allow its artists more freedom, especially when it comes to expressing admiration for BLACKPINK and its members.

Ahyeon as a member of BABYMONSTER

Ahyeon, who trained under YG for years, rose to popularity during the Last Evaluation survival series, where she was widely praised for her talent. Although she was initially absent from BABYMONSTER’s debut due to health concerns in November 2023, her official return in early 2024 was met with massive fan excitement.

Currently, BABYMONSTER is on their first-ever world tour, performing across the regions of Asia, the U.S., and Canada. And with Ahyeon back in the spotlight, fans hope to see more moments where she and others can freely showcase their art without limitations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rujula Bhanarkar Rujula is a pop culture journalist who covers K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated with a bachelors in English Literature from Mumbai University, following which, as a self-proclaimed K-pop fangirl, Rujula pursued her passion for the written word to report on all things Korean. Rujula has over 4 years experience in curating content for diverse companies like Disney (Star Sports), KpopWise, Icy Tales, Nettv4u, and Walking Wicket.



For her, referring to official sources and cross-verifying information are of utmost importance to maintain objectivity and credibility of the information she offers to her readers. She also takes into account social media posts from people experiencing an incident first-hand to add depth and perspective to her story.



While creatively presenting information about an artist’s particular look or campaign is Rujula’s forte, she believes her true strength lies in interviewing celebrities and idols. At Sportskeeda, Rujula has exclusively interviewed famous K-pop groups and idols such as ChoCo, Jae Chong, BLACKSWAN, DKZ, Lee Taevin, E:LFIN, Kim Seong-gyeong, and Hyun-woo.



Rujula’s favorite artists in the K-circle are BTS, Jackson Wang, ENHYPEN, and SEVENTEEN, and she admires them for their humility, genuineness, and generosity. When not busy tracking the latest developments in Korean entertainment, Rujula can be found playing cricket, a sport she has played professionally for over 10 years. Know More