Shine: The series — Complete release schedule, where to watch, air time, plot, cast, & all you need to know

Thai drama Shine: The Series premiered on August 2 on WeTV. It was released in two versions: Orchestric (uncut) and Acoustic (cut). Set during the political unrest from 1969 to 1971, the story follows Trin (Apo Nattawin Wattanagitiphat), a disciplined economist, and Thanwa (Mile Phakphum Romsaithong), a free-spirited hippie. Their paths cross with Moira (Nok Sinjai Plengpanich), a bold widow living beyond social norms, leading to a chain of unexpected events. Directed by Pond Krisda Witthayakhajorndet, Ning Bhanbhassa Dhubthien, and Jean Khamkwan Duangmanee, it airs every Saturday on Channel 7.The series written by Bua Parida Manomaiphibul and Den Panuwat Inthawat is available to stream on WeTV. Below is the detailed rundown of all the key details on this BL drama!Plot of Shine: The Series Thai BL series Shine unfolds during Thailand’s political upheaval from 1969 to 1971. Apo Nattawin Wattanagitiphat plays Trin Suwannaphat, a rule-bound economist. Mile Phakphum Romsaithong portrays Thanwa Chatbodi, a wanderer with a free spirit.Their meeting sparks a clash of values. The arrival of Moira, a wealthy widow living far from social convention, adds to the storyline. The narrative follows the three as they navigate shifting loyalties and questions of identity. It examines how activism intersects with personal interest and how convictions are tested under pressure.Initially planned as a light sequel to Man Suang, set in King Rama IV’s reign, the timeline was later shifted to the late 1960s. The new approach centers on a mature LGBTQ+ storyline, layered with political and cultural threads. Trin’s discipline repeatedly collides with Thanwa’s unrestrained ways, while Moira’s defiance of norms forces constant change in their paths.Cast of Shine: The Series The cast includes familiar faces from KinnPorsche and Man Suang, with Apo and Mile (known as MileApo) being a fan-favorite duo for their chemistry.Apo Nattawin Wattanagitiphat as Trin Suwannaphat Mile Phakphum Romsaithong as Thanwa Chatbodi Son Yuke Songpaisan as Krailert Suwannaphat Euro Yotsawat Tawapee as Naran Pitayatorn Oab Oabnithi Wiwattanawarang as M.L. Thanakhom Kob Pimolrat Pisolyabutr as Dhevi Suwannaphat Nok Sinjai Plengpanich as &quot;Moira&quot; Mondira Techasawet Punpun Sutatta Udomsilp as Daowadee Wattanapisarn Fuaiz Thanawat Shinawatra as Wut Peter Deriy as Victor Boonterdtoon Tha Sataporn Nakwilairoj as Phadeom Por Unnop Thongborisut as Veera Parn Thanaporn Wagprayoon as Num Bump Pawat Akkradetsakul as Narong Mio Athens Werapatanakul as Tiva JJay Patiphan Fueangfunuwat as Sucha Senan Rakphu as Nuch Gandhi Wasuwitchayagit as PrachaSome of the guest stars who appear in Shine: The Series:Lisa Delamar as Claire Yoghurt Nattasha Bunprachom as RoseCare Wongwachira Petchkeaw as AsawinOng Kasab Champadib as Tird [General] Pom Totrakul Jantima as Director General of PR. Department Shine: The Series – Broadcast schedule &amp; viewing platformsShine: The Series premiered on August 2, streaming on WeTV from 9:00 p.m. and airing on Channel 7 an hour later at 10:15 p.m. (Thailand). The show spans eight installments, dropping fresh episodes each Saturday. Every episode has a run time of about sixty minutes, keeping in step with standard WeTV drama lengths.Episode two of the BL drama arrives Saturday, August 9. The rollout then sticks to Saturdays, wrapping up on September 20. WeTV streams only in certain territories and typically offers English captions.Shine: The Series is being released in two versions. The Orchestric edition is extended, uncut, and more explicit, streaming only on WeTV. The Acoustic edition is shorter, adjusted for television, and airs on Channel 7HD alongside WeTV.Early feedback for Shine: The Series praises the cinematography and performances. IMDb lists a 9.5/10 rating. On MyDramaList, the orchestral version scores 8.1, while the Acoustic version holds 7.6.