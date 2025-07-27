Trigger ending explained and season 2 renewal possibilities explored: How does Lee Do stop the cycle of violence?

On July 25, 2025, Netflix released a new South Korean thriller series, Trigger. Directed by Kwon Oh-seung, known for Midnight (2021), the series spans 10 intense episodes. It stars Kim Nam-gil as Lee Do, a principled former military sniper turned detective, and Kim Young-kwang portrays Moon Baek, a ruthless arms dealer with a tragic past.The plot is set in a fictional South Korea where gun ownership is illegal. However, a sudden influx of illegal firearms triggers chaos and moral dilemmas. The story pits two men on opposite sides of the law: one fighting to protect humanity, and the other seeking revenge on a society that abandoned him.Towards the end of Trigger, Lee Do ultimately stops the cycle of violence not by outgunning his enemy, but by showing compassion and restraint.At Moon Baek’s “Free Guns” rally, where thousands of weapons are handed out to ordinary citizens, panic breaks out. Moon Baek tries to prove that fear and anger will always lead people to violence.In a tense moment, Lee Do refuses to fire his gun, even when surrounded by chaos. Instead, he saves a young boy trapped in the crowd, embracing him as the riots spiral out of control. This small yet powerful act of selflessness inspires others to stop firing and surrender their weapons.It proves that one act of humanity can silence a thousand triggers. Although Moon Baek is gravely injured and falls into a coma, Lee Do’s choice restores a fragile sense of peace and signals the end of the violent spiral, for the time being.Netflix's Trigger ending and what we know about season 2 possibilitiesThe closing scenes of Trigger leave plenty of questions unanswered, particularly about Moon Baek’s fate. While he lies in critical condition, the International Rifle Union (IRU), the global arms syndicate he served, is far from finished. In the final moments, a blonde woman enters his hospital room. She is presumably sent by Jake, the powerful foreign supplier who mentored Baek.This chilling moment suggests that a second season could introduce a new antagonist or even explore whether Baek survives to finish what he started. The final episodes of Trigger build up to an explosive conclusion.After Hyun-sik’s death and the mass distribution of guns, South Korea is thrown into a state of emergency. Citizens begin shooting over minor disputes, and social order collapses. Moon Baek’s twisted philosophy that giving everyone a weapon creates “freedom&quot; is put to the test.During the climax, Moon Baek drives a truck loaded with firearms into a rally, distributing them freely and inciting widespread chaos. Smoke bombs, panic, and stray gunfire fill the air, creating a battlefield-like scenario.Amid this turmoil, Lee Do chooses a different path. He drops his weapon, knowing a single gunshot could trigger a massacre, and shields a terrified boy instead. This moment is recorded by journalists and spreads across the media, ultimately turning public opinion against violence. Citizens are moved by his bravery, and they began voluntarily surrendering their weapons.By the end, the government restores the gun ban. Lee Do is now a quiet guardian figure for the boy he saved, reflecting on the cost of peace.Speculatively, if a second season is produced, it could explore Jake’s new strategy to destabilize Korea. The blonde woman could potentially become the new face of the IRU’s operations. Lee Do’s personal arc, now shaped by his role as a father figure, could take center stage.Meanwhile, the ongoing tension between morality, revenge, and survival would remain the show’s driving theme.As of now, Netflix has not released any official confirmation regarding a second season of Trigger.