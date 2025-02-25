“SLAYED”—Fans react to aespa Karina’s cameo in G-Dragon’s Too Bad MV

On February 25, 2025, BIGBANG's rapper G-Dragon made his return to the music scene with the release of his third studio album, Übermensch. Along with the album, he dropped two music videos for Drama and another one for Too Bad, a collaboration with Anderson.Paak. While both videos quickly generated buzz, Too Bad stole the spotlight with its star-studded production, including a surprise appearance by aespa’s Karina.

As soon as the song premiered, fans were caught off guard by Karina's cameo. Her appearance saw her leaning against a car, playing with her hair. She then joined the BIGBANG's rapper for a short dance performance.

Though the moment lasted only a few seconds, her presence immediately sparked discussions online, with fans celebrating the crossover between the K-pop stars. An X user @jawncuok commented:

"SLAYED."

Many netizens joined in terming the video as "iconic", while others praised the idea of bringing the aespa member to the music video.

"DUO ICONIC PEOPLE IN ICONIC MOMENT ," an X user wrote.

"Getting Karina in the mv was sucha good idea," a fan commented.

"Never thought i would see g-dragon and karina doing a duet dance but here we are," another person mentioned.

"Lovee this part of the MV it's so cute," an X user added.

Others speculated whether this collaboration hinted at future projects between Karina and G-Dragon, raising anticipation for more cameos in the industry.

"Karina and Jiyong 's harmony was great. The two of them can make more hot collaborations," a fan commented.

"Crossover i never thought i needed omg?," another netizen remarked.

"HEEEYYYYYY?!?!?! KARINA GD OMG OMG OMG," an X user mentioned.

BIGBANG's G-Dragon’s comeback and upcoming activities

Übermensch marks G-Dragon’s first full-length album in seven years, following Kwon Ji-Yong in 2017. The album, released under Galaxy Corporation and Empire Distribution, features eight tracks, including Too Bad and Drama, both of which dropped with music videos. The album also includes Power and Home Sweet Home, the latter featuring BIGBANG members Taeyang and Daesung.

Other tracks from his latest album are:

HOME SWEET HOME (feat. TAEYANG & DAESUNG) POWER TOO BAD (feat. Anderson.Paak) DRAMA IBELONGIIU TAKE ME (BONAMANA) GYRO DROP.

To celebrate his comeback, the rapper is set to embark on his 2025 World Tour [Übermensch], kicking off with two concerts at Goyang Sports Complex in Seoul on March 29 and 30, 2025.

He has also been announced as a headliner for the Head in the Clouds Festival in Los Angeles this May, marking his exclusive North American festival performance. Additionally, he will co-headline the Singapore Grand Prix in October this year.

Meanwhile. G-Dragon's new talk show, Good Day, also rolled out its first two episodes. It features his 88-liners industry friends including Kim Soo-hyun, Jung Hae-in, Lee Soo-hyuk, Im Si-wan, and more.

