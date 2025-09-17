SMTR25’s first variety show ‘Reply High School’ - Lineup, classes, how to vote, & all you need to know 

On September 17, 2025, SM Entertainment is teaming with Egg Is Coming to launch a new reality show for its male trainees, SMTR25. Called Reply High School, the series is set to stream globally in early 2026. This is SMTR25’s first solo variety project since their debut stage at SMTOWN LIVE 2025 in Seoul. The program features 15 trainees, with familiar faces and new additions. Below is the lineup: NicholasKatshoJustinHyunjoonWoolinHanbiSonghaKachinSadaharuTataDanielHarutaHaminCharlieJaewon They are divided into three “decade classes”: The 1990s team includes Nicholas, Katsho, Justin, Hyunjoon, and Woolin. The 2000s group has Hanbi, Songha, Kachin, Sadaharu, and Tata.The 2010s squad features Daniel, Haruta, Hamin, Charlie, and Jaewon.Inside the show, the trainees live together full-time with no eliminations. They eat, sleep, and compete while preparing their own festival stages. Each class is themed by its decade, letting members experience the music, fashion, and culture of that era as they work toward their debut.dee☆ @bbyjaenoonaLINK#ReplyHighSchool variety show detail ;- 15 boys split into 3 class eras (90s, 00s, 10s) preparing for their own festival stage- they’ll eat, sleep, and clash in the dorms, locked in for 24 hours - NO ELIMINATIONS AND NO GOING 🏡Its first interactive event, the “Class Name Selection” vote, is live and runs from September 17 at 11 am until September 20, 11:59 pm KST. Fans can pick a name for each generation’s class. To vote, open the Mnet Plus app, tap the “Class Name Selection Voting” banner, pick one choice from five options per class across three classes, and submit. Each account can cast votes up to three times a day, resetting at midnight KST. Any suspicious or abnormal voting may be voided, and accounts could face temporary blocks. Participation also comes with rewards. Mnet Plus 엠넷플러스 @mnetplusLINK[#ReplyHighSchool] ‘Class Name Voting’ is now OPEN💌K-Culture fans across the world and generations, this is for you!Trainees full of dreams are diving into the vibes of the 90s, 2000s, and 2010s in the time-slip coming-of-age show &lt;Reply High School&gt;.And now, the very first vote begins: Class Name Voting!Cast your vote for the class name that best matches each generation 💓👉 https://mnetplus.onelink.me/TRa8/j9k0yrooThe more you vote, the higher your chance to join a very special event waiting for you 🍀📅 Voting Period~ 09/20 (Sat) 23:59 │ KST🗳️ How to Vote1. Click the “Class Name Voting” banner on the Mnet Plus app2. Choose 1 name for each of the 3 classes (from 5 candidates each)3. Click [Submit Vote] 👆📍 Notice- You must select one name per class (3 total) to complete voting.- Each ID can vote up to 3 times per day; voting resets at 00:00 (KST).- Abnormal voting attempts will be invalidated and may result in restricted access.- For the best experience, please update to the latest version of the app.#엠넷플러스 #MnetPlus #응답하라하이스쿨 #ReplyHighSchool #SMTR25The more a fan votes, the higher the chance of attending a special event tied to the show. Updating to the latest Mnet Plus app is advised for smooth voting. Fans worldwide are urged to cast their votes before the September 20 deadline. Full instructions and links are available in the Mnet Plus app.Here's more about the trainee group, SMTR25SMTR25 is a trainee group under SM Entertainment, consisting of 25 members, as reflected in its name. These trainees are currently being prepared for their debut, with plans to launch them into two to three separate teams starting in 2026. As of April 2025, the agency has officially introduced 11 of the 25 trainees to the public through a series of individual and group introductory videos. The trainees revealed so far are Nicholas, Songha, Haruta, Daniel, Hanbi, Kassho, Tata, Justin, Hyunjun, Kachin, and Hamin.SMTR25 made their public debut in January at SMTOWN LIVE 2025 in Seoul, marking SM's 30th anniversary. Since then, the group has performed in cities such as Mexico City, Los Angeles, London, and Tokyo. They were also featured in SBS' K-POP The Beginning: SMTOWN 30, introduced as the next generation of K-pop artists ready to carry SM’s legacy. Reply High School is expected to expand its global reach. The show is produced by Shin Hyo-jung and written by Kim Dae-joo, known for tvN’s Nana’s Guesthouse and Nana Tour.