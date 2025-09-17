  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • SMTR25’s first variety show ‘Reply High School’ - Lineup, classes, how to vote, & all you need to know 

SMTR25’s first variety show ‘Reply High School’ - Lineup, classes, how to vote, & all you need to know 

By Shreya Jha
Modified Sep 17, 2025 08:53 GMT
SMTR25 lineup (X/@SMTR25_official)
SMTR25 lineup (X/@SMTR25_official)

On September 17, 2025, SM Entertainment is teaming with Egg Is Coming to launch a new reality show for its male trainees, SMTR25. Called Reply High School, the series is set to stream globally in early 2026.

Ad

This is SMTR25’s first solo variety project since their debut stage at SMTOWN LIVE 2025 in Seoul. The program features 15 trainees, with familiar faces and new additions. Below is the lineup:

  • Nicholas
  • Katsho
  • Justin
  • Hyunjoon
  • Woolin
  • Hanbi
  • Songha
  • Kachin
  • Sadaharu
  • Tata
  • Daniel
  • Haruta
  • Hamin
  • Charlie
  • Jaewon

They are divided into three “decade classes”:

  • The 1990s team includes Nicholas, Katsho, Justin, Hyunjoon, and Woolin.
  • The 2000s group has Hanbi, Songha, Kachin, Sadaharu, and Tata.
  • The 2010s squad features Daniel, Haruta, Hamin, Charlie, and Jaewon.

Inside the show, the trainees live together full-time with no eliminations. They eat, sleep, and compete while preparing their own festival stages. Each class is themed by its decade, letting members experience the music, fashion, and culture of that era as they work toward their debut.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Its first interactive event, the “Class Name Selection” vote, is live and runs from September 17 at 11 am until September 20, 11:59 pm KST. Fans can pick a name for each generation’s class. To vote, open the Mnet Plus app, tap the “Class Name Selection Voting” banner, pick one choice from five options per class across three classes, and submit.

Each account can cast votes up to three times a day, resetting at midnight KST. Any suspicious or abnormal voting may be voided, and accounts could face temporary blocks. Participation also comes with rewards.

Ad
Ad

The more a fan votes, the higher the chance of attending a special event tied to the show. Updating to the latest Mnet Plus app is advised for smooth voting. Fans worldwide are urged to cast their votes before the September 20 deadline. Full instructions and links are available in the Mnet Plus app.

Here's more about the trainee group, SMTR25

Ad

SMTR25 is a trainee group under SM Entertainment, consisting of 25 members, as reflected in its name. These trainees are currently being prepared for their debut, with plans to launch them into two to three separate teams starting in 2026.

As of April 2025, the agency has officially introduced 11 of the 25 trainees to the public through a series of individual and group introductory videos. The trainees revealed so far are Nicholas, Songha, Haruta, Daniel, Hanbi, Kassho, Tata, Justin, Hyunjun, Kachin, and Hamin.

Ad

SMTR25 made their public debut in January at SMTOWN LIVE 2025 in Seoul, marking SM's 30th anniversary. Since then, the group has performed in cities such as Mexico City, Los Angeles, London, and Tokyo. They were also featured in SBS' K-POP The Beginning: SMTOWN 30, introduced as the next generation of K-pop artists ready to carry SM’s legacy.

Reply High School is expected to expand its global reach. The show is produced by Shin Hyo-jung and written by Kim Dae-joo, known for tvN’s Nana’s Guesthouse and Nana Tour.

About the author
Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Twitter icon

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shreya Jha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications