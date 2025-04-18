"So clark kent" — Fans react as SEVENTEEN's Mingyu makes a show-stopping appearance at Dior event in Seoul

On April 18, 2025, luxury brand Dior held an event, Christian Dior: Desire of Dreams, in Seoul, South Korea. K-pop group SEVENTEEN's member Mingyu was a part of the event, and his appearance went viral immediately.

Fans took to social media platforms to share their views and praises for the SEVENTEEN member. Fans compared the singer to Clark Kent, a popular fictional character who moonlights as Superman. One X user wrote:

"mingyu is so clark kent."

Mingyu was dressed in a sleek black and white outfit—a black buttoned wrap jacket and a pair of creamy white straight-cut pants. He wore a pair of black glasses, and his hair was slicked back in style. His hands were adorned with rings, and his feet sported a pair of shiny black shoes.

"love this outfit on mingyu! he looks gorgeous," a user wrote.

"Love when he does his hair like this," a fan wrote.

"I LOVE the cut of the jacket on him!!!!" another fan replied.

A few fans compared Mingyu's look to that of a 'retired college professor,' whereas some wanted Mingyu to star in a drama in the role of a CEO. Some even compared his look to a Black Spoon from Netflix's Culinary Kitchen Wars. But the fans in general supported Mingyu's endeavor in leading luxury brands.

"they dressing him up like some retired college professor," a user wrote.

"N WHEN WILL WE GET ACTOR KIM MINGYU?????? CUZ THIS IS DEFINITELY A CEO LOOK," another fan wrote.

"BLACK SPOON KIM MINGYU???" a user wrote.

What is Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams about?

Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams is an exhibit that first debuted in Paris in 2017. It was set up to honor the luxury brand's 70th anniversary. The exhibit is a celebration of all things Dior and undertakes a journey through the brand's history, including the creation of the iconic Lady Dior handbag.

The exhibition is currently being held at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul, South Korea. Florence Müller has curated the exhibit, which includes artworks by prominent Korean artists Zadie Xa, Kim HyunJoo, and Soo Sunny Park. The exhibit will take place from April 19 to July 13.

In addition to SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, K-pop artists like Jisoo of BLACKPINK and boy group Tomorrow X Together (TXT) were also present at the showcase event in Seoul. Fans had also flocked to the event to get a glimpse of their favorite artists at the event.

