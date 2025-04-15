“So all hybe groups can tour in europe but not seventeen?”- Internet slam label over ENHYPEN Europe tour update amid schedule concerns

BELIFT LAB announced a new concert tour for Enhypen across the US and Europe on April 14, 2025. The group has been active recently due to its new music release, talk show appearances, and music festival performances. The group debuted at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2025 on April 13, 2025.

Ad

While the fans were excited to see their favorite Enhypen on tour again, the announcement sparked concern and mixed reactions from the fans. Fans were also concerned that SEVENTEEN was not getting any European stops. Here's what one X user wrote:

"so all hybe groups can tour in europe but not seventeen? tell me one good thing that company has done for svt? none. absolutely none."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I am so pissed rn , and they have another ASIA TOUR PLANNED FOR SVT ?? yeah now its CRYSTAL CLEAR that company is using SVT as cash cows to fund their own groups-I hope that company BURNS TO THE GROUND," a user wrote.

"seventeen getting another asia tour and everybody else under hybe getting a europe leg man im so tired of hybe," a fan replied.

Ad

"So all these years after HYBE acquisition, SEVENTEEN couldn't tour Europe cz of dynamic pricing or blah blah excuses but, now when the members are slowly enlisting, other hybe groups can suddenly tour EU? So non ot13 SVT can tour Asia but, not EU?? HYBE, you ain't sleek, b*tch," another fan replied.

Among other concerns about the concert and the group, fans were also worried that Enhypen was not getting enough rest. They were also unhappy that several European countries were not included in the list. Here's what the fans wrote:

Ad

"10 dates within 30 days.. literally a concert every 3 days. do yall not care at all about how insane that sounds?" a user wrote

"who in their right mind sees nothing wrong with the tour dates?" a fan wrote

"this is not fair. why TWO cities in england???? what about spain, portugal, italy...?" another fan replied

Ad

What is on the agenda for Enhypen this year?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Enhypen released its first digital single of the year, Loose, on April 4, 2025. The group went on to make its debut on the popular talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live on April 10, followed by its debut at Coachella. Following the group's performance, fans dubbed the festival 'Enchella'. The members will retake the stage on April 19, local US time.

Enhypen finally announced a comeback plan this year. The group will release new music on June 5, just before starting its concert tour, Walk the Line. It will go on a tour across the US and Europe, beginning with the US in August and concluding in September this year. It is unclear whether the group will have a comeback before its upcoming concert.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandini S I Nandini S I specializes in K-pop and K-drama at Sportskeeda, bringing an extensive experience in entertainment reporting where she honed her ability to discern news from the noise. Nandini believes that her keen observations and ability to tune out chatter to find valuable insight bring out the best in each piece she creates. Outside of her professional pursuits, Nandini enjoys reading and trying her hand at crocheting. Know More