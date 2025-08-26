  • home icon
  • “SO MANY THINGS TO FOCUS ON”- Fans go gaga over BTS j-hope’s alleged ‘hope’ tattoo, while speculation around Taehyung’s possible ink or piercings grow

By Rujula Bhanarkar
Published Aug 26, 2025 15:41 GMT
j-hope and V spotted at a tattoo parlor (Images via Weverse)
BTS’ j-hope and Taehyung were recently spotted at a tattoo parlour, causing a buzz among fans. On August 26, 2025, the popular American tattoo artist Dr. Woo shared photos with both members, which quickly went viral before being deleted. In the photo featuring j-hope, fans noticed a new tattoo located just above one of his knees. The tattoo appeared to read “hope,” directly referencing his stage name.

However, the photo featuring V left fans puzzled. No visible tattoo could be seen on him, which led many to wonder if he had actually gotten one or if he had simply accompanied Hobi during the visit. The mystery surrounding V’s presence at the parlour only added to the growing curiosity.

A fan commented regarding this:

“SO MANY THINGS TO FOCUS ON LIKE WOAH HOSEOK HAS HOPE TATTED ON HIS LEG."
Fans especially reacted to j-hope getting a second tattoo. His first tattoo, the number “7,” symbolised his group, BTS, and was something all the members got as a shared mark of their bond. Many assumed that would be his only tattoo, as most of the remaining five members are not known to be particularly interested in tattoos. Up until now, only Jungkook and Jimin have multiple tattoos.

The sight of Hobi's second tattoo has made fans speculate whether his first experience of getting inked encouraged him to explore more designs. However, since there has been no official confirmation from the members or their agency, fans are choosing to wait for the boys to share the truth themselves.

Here are some fan comments about the spotting of these two members:

BTS' j-hope and V's current whereabouts

All BTS members are currently based in the United States, preparing for their much-anticipated 2026 comeback. They have spent the past few months in Los Angeles, filming content and occasionally sharing updates with fans.

For the first time since their military enlistment, the entire group was seen together in newly released photos. Although they were present at Jin's concert during his solo tour, no full group picture had been shared. It wasn't until August 21 that j-hope took to social media and posted a set of 18 photos, including several solo moments of each member.

V, however, made headlines the same day by throwing the ceremonial first pitch for the LA Dodgers in their game against the Cincinnati Reds. Fans were thrilled not only to watch him take the mound but also to see him wear a jersey with the number “7,” a nod to his group BTS and their bond.

Meanwhile, the rest of the members remain relatively low-key, busy filming the group's upcoming content. Excitement for their 2026 comeback continues to build as fans eagerly await any official spoilers or hints.

Rujula Bhanarkar

