“So precious to give us this mini encore“- Fans rejoice as BTS’ j-hope thanks fans with a dance video as ‘Killin’ It Girl’ gets its 1st MCountdown win

BTS’ j-hope earned his first win on "MCountdown" for his latest single, "Killin’ It Girl" on June 26, 2025. While the artist couldn’t attend the music show in person, he still made sure to thank fans in a special way.

To express his gratitude, he posted a short encore performance video on Weverse, recorded right from what appeared to be his home. The roughly 1-minute clip showed him dancing to the song and even singing it with his flair, much to the delight of ARMYs.

He shared the video along with the caption,

“Encore in the room... I love you, ARMY.”

Fans were touched by the gesture, praising j-hope for going out of his way to deliver a personal thank-you despite his absence from the official stage.

One of the fans even commented,

"So precious to give us this mini encore."

Social media quickly filled with congratulatory messages and love for the BTS member:

“Very happy for him.” A fan said.

“ON THE SPOT ENCORE OMG it feels like a nice lil gift from hobi!!!! u deserve the number 1 hobi!!! ARMYs let’s work harder to get him more awards!!!” A fan wrote.

Some other fans expressed their excitement about this impromptu performance,

“Our precious Hobi. Congrats on your win.” A fan congratulated.

“Waaaahhhhh hobi self-vid encore ahaha waaaahhhh barefaced x raw vocals,” a fan exclaimed.

“We got our encore for his win..This is so cute.” Another fan said.

J-hope and Jin share a sweet exchange on Weverse

J-hope’s Killin’ It Girl (feat. GloRilla) claimed first place on this week’s Mnet MCountdown, beating out ILLIT’s Billlyeoon Goyangi (Do the Dance). While the BTS star celebrated the win by posting a short encore dance video on Weverse. He wasn’t the only group member who joined in on the moment, Jin was right there in the comments to celebrate with him.

On the video, Jin playfully commented:

“Oh, jweh-hope!”

To this, Hobi responded with:

“Jjwin fightinggg for the concert.”

The message was his way of cheering Jin on for his upcoming solo concert tour, which begins on July 28. Fans loved witnessing the sweet exchange, once again delighted by the genuine bond between the two members.

In similar news, Killin’ It Girl continues to dominate the charts. The song was released on BTS' 12th anniversary on June 13. The song debuted at #40 on the Billboard Hot 100, #3 on the Billboard Global 200, and #2 on the Global Exclusive U.S. chart. With this, j-hope officially became the K-pop and Asian-born solo artist with the most entries in Billboard Hot 100 history, 8 in total.

It’s also his highest solo debut on the chart till now, and the topmost debut by any Asian artist this year. Fans are celebrating the continued success of Killin’ It Girl and eagerly anticipating more wins in the weeks to come.

