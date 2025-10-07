  • home icon
  "SO PROUD OF YOU"- Fans celebrate as BTS' Jin sets new record as the highest ranking Asian Soloist at #24 on Billboard's August 2025 Top Tours list

"SO PROUD OF YOU"- Fans celebrate as BTS' Jin sets new record as the highest ranking Asian Soloist at #24 on Billboard's August 2025 Top Tours list

By Rujula Bhanarkar
Published Oct 07, 2025 16:52 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jin Lights the Empire State Building in Celebration of Second Solo Album Echo (Image via Getty)

On October 7, 2025, Billboard released its “Top Tours” list for August, where BTS' Jin landed at #24. This also marked him as setting a new world record as the highest-ranking Asian soloist on Billboard’s Monthly Chart.

The RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, his debut solo tour, closed on August 10 after just four shows, yet it managed to bring in $11.5 million with over fifty thousand attendees. What makes this result stand out is that despite being such a short run, it still secured him a spot among the world’s biggest artists.

"SO PROUD OF YOU," a fan exclaimed.
The ARMY's pride can be clearly seen through the flood of celebratory messages and comments across social media platforms.

Many fans shared their experiences of this tour, expressing how they got to experience their beloved star's performances firsthand.

Jin to hold special encore concerts on October 31 and November 1

The RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR is the BTS member's first-ever solo fan concert tour, held in support of his solo albums Happy and Echo. Following his military discharge in June 2024 and subsequent solo releases, the tour became a milestone moment in his career, marking his return to the global stage as a solo artist.

The tour officially commenced on June 28 and 29, 2025, in Goyang, South Korea. The other stops of the tour included Japan, the United States, and Europe. Most cities hosted two shows each, allowing more fans the chance to experience his live stages. The opening show in Korea was also livestreamed on Weverse for fans who could not attend the concerts in person.

The tour's setlist featured songs from both his solo albums, Happy and Echo, along with some BTS classic songs like Dynamite and Butter. The concerts' format also included games and playful interactions that increased fan engagement. It is said that this was inspired by his variety show, RUN JIN.

In the latest news, the success of the tour has led to the announcement of the RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR ENCORE concerts. It will commence on October 31 at the Incheon Munhak Main Stadium at 7 pm KST. The second show will be held on November 1.

Fans are now looking forward to seeing if there will be some more surprises or potential guest appearances from other BTS members. As the BTS members are still busy preparing for their upcoming group comeback of 2026 in the U.S., events like these become ones to cherish.

Rujula Bhanarkar

Rujula Bhanarkar

Rujula is a pop culture journalist who covers K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated with a bachelors in English Literature from Mumbai University, following which, as a self-proclaimed K-pop fangirl, Rujula pursued her passion for the written word to report on all things Korean. Rujula has over 4 years experience in curating content for diverse companies like Disney (Star Sports), KpopWise, Icy Tales, Nettv4u, and Walking Wicket.

For her, referring to official sources and cross-verifying information are of utmost importance to maintain objectivity and credibility of the information she offers to her readers. She also takes into account social media posts from people experiencing an incident first-hand to add depth and perspective to her story.

While creatively presenting information about an artist’s particular look or campaign is Rujula’s forte, she believes her true strength lies in interviewing celebrities and idols. At Sportskeeda, Rujula has exclusively interviewed famous K-pop groups and idols such as ChoCo, Jae Chong, BLACKSWAN, DKZ, Lee Taevin, E:LFIN, Kim Seong-gyeong, and Hyun-woo.

Rujula’s favorite artists in the K-circle are BTS, Jackson Wang, ENHYPEN, and SEVENTEEN, and she admires them for their humility, genuineness, and generosity. When not busy tracking the latest developments in Korean entertainment, Rujula can be found playing cricket, a sport she has played professionally for over 10 years.

