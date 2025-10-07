On October 7, 2025, Billboard released its “Top Tours” list for August, where BTS' Jin landed at #24. This also marked him as setting a new world record as the highest-ranking Asian soloist on Billboard’s Monthly Chart.The RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, his debut solo tour, closed on August 10 after just four shows, yet it managed to bring in $11.5 million with over fifty thousand attendees. What makes this result stand out is that despite being such a short run, it still secured him a spot among the world’s biggest artists.&quot;SO PROUD OF YOU,&quot; a fan exclaimed.MOM of RJ and Wootteo ᴴᴬᴾᴾʸ ᵕ̈_🅔︎🅒︎🅗︎🅞︎❣🔍⍤⃝🔎 @marj_marj_KSJ1LINKSO PROUD OF YOU JIN!!! 🥹🎉🎉 WE CAN'T WAIT FOR YOUR #RUNSEOKJIN_epTOUR_ENCORE THIS COMING OCT 31 &amp;amp;amp; NOV 1.. 🥰💜💜💜💜 CONGRATULATIONS JIN #RUNSEOKJIN_epTOUR #RUNSEOKJIN_EPThe ARMY's pride can be clearly seen through the flood of celebratory messages and comments across social media platforms.𝐉𝐢𝐧𝐆𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐱𝐲𝐌𝐨𝐨𝐧🩵🩷💛 @JinGalaxyMoonLINKAll his quiet efforts bloomed so beautifully 🌸💜 So proud of you, JIN. You truly made it 😭✨ CONGRATULATIONS JIN #RUNSEOKJIN_epTOUR #RUNSEOKJIN_EP #진 #JIN #BTSJIN @BTS_twtJinnie Kim @JinnieKim174722LINKKing Seokjin 🔥 CONGRATULATIONS JIN #RUNSEOKJIN_epTOUR #RUNSEOKJIN_EPDorothy grimsley💥0T7💥 @DorothyhoppinLINKJin's concert was an amazing experience I won't ever forget. Congratulations Jin.Many fans shared their experiences of this tour, expressing how they got to experience their beloved star's performances firsthand.AJP12 ʷᶦᵗʰ ᵇᵗˢ ⁷⁼¹ @AJP126LINKAmazing!! CONGRATULATIONS JIN #RUNSEOKJIN_epTOUR #RUNSEOKJIN_EPAMiiRA♡⁷ @AmiiraNouaraLINKKINGGG! 🔥li’lduckhouse⁷⁼¹ ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ 🅗🅐🅟🅟🅨 🅑🅣🅢 🅨🅔🅐🅡 @bandtangrlscoutLINKOnly 4 shows and two cities in Europe yet the impact CONGRATULATIONS JIN #RUNSEOKJIN_epTOUR #Jin_TOUR #JIN #방탄소년단진Jin to hold special encore concerts on October 31 and November 1The RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR is the BTS member's first-ever solo fan concert tour, held in support of his solo albums Happy and Echo. Following his military discharge in June 2024 and subsequent solo releases, the tour became a milestone moment in his career, marking his return to the global stage as a solo artist.The tour officially commenced on June 28 and 29, 2025, in Goyang, South Korea. The other stops of the tour included Japan, the United States, and Europe. Most cities hosted two shows each, allowing more fans the chance to experience his live stages. The opening show in Korea was also livestreamed on Weverse for fans who could not attend the concerts in person.The tour's setlist featured songs from both his solo albums, Happy and Echo, along with some BTS classic songs like Dynamite and Butter. The concerts' format also included games and playful interactions that increased fan engagement. It is said that this was inspired by his variety show, RUN JIN.In the latest news, the success of the tour has led to the announcement of the RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR ENCORE concerts. It will commence on October 31 at the Incheon Munhak Main Stadium at 7 pm KST. The second show will be held on November 1.Fans are now looking forward to seeing if there will be some more surprises or potential guest appearances from other BTS members. As the BTS members are still busy preparing for their upcoming group comeback of 2026 in the U.S., events like these become ones to cherish.