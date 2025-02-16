"So ready for this"- Fans thrilled as Solo Leveling Season 2 drops preview for English OST, 'ReawakeR' by LiSA and Straykids' Felix

Felix of Stray Kids has officially teamed up with Japanese singer LiSA or Risa Oribe for the English version of "ReawakeR" as well. This song serves as the theme song for the Korean anime drama Solo Leveling Opening 2 – Arise from the Shadows. However, it is important to note that the original version of the song was also sung by the duo.

On February 16, 2025, a teaser for the song's upcoming music video was released on YouTube, sparking excitement among fans. This news was revealed on LiSA's official social media handles. However, this isn’t the first time Felix and LiSA have collaborated. Their previous joint project was "Social Path (Japanese version), a track featuring the entire group, Stray Kids and LiSA.

With ReawakeR's MV set for release on February 20, anticipation is running high, especially after the teaser’s impressive preview. Fans have taken to social media to express their excitement, eagerly counting down the days until its official drop.

"They're such a powerful duo," a fan remarked.

"I can't wait for it," a fan said.

"REAWAKER WITH LISA AND FELIX? WE'RE SO BACK," a fan exclaimed.

Fans even wrote longer comments like,

"CANT WAIT FOR THIS MASTERPIECE," another fan coined.

"My little heart is so happy," a fan expressed.

"Love this! Such a great collaboration, LiSAs powerful higher notes and Felix’s cave bass complement and contrast beautifully and now to have an English version too is even better." A fan wrote creatively.

Felix of Stray Kids and Japanese Singer LiSA reunite for Anime theme song collaboration

In 2023, Stray Kids' dedicated fanbase was ecstatic when the group announced plans for their second Japanese album, which featured the track "Social Path (feat. LiSA) / Super Bowl - Japanese ver." This song, part of their full-length album 5 Star, highlighted a major collaboration with renowned Japanese artist LiSA, widely celebrated for singing the theme song of the hit anime Demon Slayer.

LiSA's impact on the Japanese music scene is one to note. She has, over the years, officially earned considerable popularity across various genres. Her opening theme song, Gurenge, for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, catapulted her into the limelight.

Adding to the excitement, Solo Leveling Season 2 - Arise from the Shadow premiered on January 4, 2025. The season continues the journey of Sung Jinwoo as he navigates a perilous world of dungeons and monsters. The show features 13 episodes.

Originally, the song ReawakeR was released in audio form by the above-mentioned duo. However, fans are now thrilled that the English version has also been released, and a video also awaits them. This project promises a fresh visual experience for the eagerly waiting audience.

