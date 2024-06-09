A modeling video featuring Byeon Woo-seok went viral on the internet on June 7, 2024. The actor, who shot to fame after delivering a stellar performance in the 2024 fantasy romance K-drama Lovely Runner, is back in the spotlight thanks to a video and photos from his modeling days. In the clip, the actor can be seen posing with model Amanda Ware for a W Hotels photoshoot.

The video received mixed responses on social media. While some fans were surprised to see the actor in his modeling days, others were confused about when this shoot happened. One fan expressed their surprise at realizing the shoot was real, writing:

“So this was real:) i thought it was edited:)” - a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Another internet user referenced a dialogue said about the actor's character in Lovely Runner and wrote,

"Is this how appa said he was pure as oxygen?" - said one fan.

"is this new? Who's that girl... And for what endorsement is this?" - another fan commented.

"Gosh!!!!! My wild mind thought she's hyeyoon lmao." - a fan said.

Another fan referred to the actor's character in the show, writing,

"Ryu sun jae???????????" - another fan commented.

"SUPER DUPER SHOCK." - another fan commented.

As of the time of writing, the viral clip has garnered over 2 million views on Twitter, with numerous reposts and comments.

Modeling day clip and photos of Byeon Woo-seok leave fans in surprise

Recently, the actor Byeon Woo-seok has been the subject of much discussion as a result of his participation in the Korean drama series Lovely Runner. The 32-year-old actor is primarily recognized for his work as an actor; nevertheless, he began his career as a model due to his unique looks. As his popularity soars in the wake of Lovely Runner, there has been a massive interest in his career and life so far, and fans are eagerly looking up his previous works.

When a video from a swimsuit photoshoot was recently rediscovered, it left fans in a state of amazement. A capsule collection that was inspired by the resorts that are part of the W Hotels range was created in 2016 through a collaboration between the Australian swimsuit company 'We Are Handsome' and W Hotels.

Expand Tweet

As the winner of Australia's Next Top Model, Amanda Ware was chosen to model the women's collection, and Byeon Woo-seok was chosen to be the male model for this shoot. The photographs of the couple, which were taken at the beach and by the pool of the W Retreat & Spa Maldives, showed them looking stunning together.

Both Byeon Woo-seok and Amanda Ware have a tanned appearance for the shoot. The clip features the two in the midst of the photoshoot. Byeon Woo-seok especially is seen laughing and having fun in between the shots.

More about Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo-seok

The roles that Byeon Woo-seok, a 32-year-old South Korean actor and model, played in the film 20th Century Girl (2022) and the drama Strong Girl Nam-soon (2023) allowed him to achieve widespread recognition. While these projects did garner him some fame, his fame and popularity have increased massively after his performance as Ryu Sun-jae in the television series Lovely Runner (2024).

Adapted from Kim Bbang's web novel, The Best of Tomorrow, the sixteen-part show is a time-slip romance K-drama. It can be accessed on Viki. Byeon Woo Seok co-stars in the show alongside Kim Hye-yoon.

Read more: 10 time-travel K-dramas to watch if you liked Lovely Runner