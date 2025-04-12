"So stunning"- Fans go gaga over aespa's Winter's W Korea pictorial

On April 11, 2025, the media outlet W Korea revealed aespa's Winter pictorial for its upcoming issue Volume Five, leaving the fandom in a frenzy. The publication shared three different pictures of the female artist in a close-up shot. She donned accessories from Pomellato.
In the first pictorial, aespa's Winter donned a black top accompanied by a blue-engraved necklace. In the second image, she went for a sleeveless attire, donning accessories such as earrings and necklaces. The outlet mentioned the following details about the upcoming issue featuring Winter's aespa:
"A face, a voice, that shakes your heart. aespa's Winter steps into a new chapter."
Subsequently, the female artist's latest pictorial for the W Korea issue circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They could not stop gushing over the new look of the idol, and an X user tweeted:
"So stunning! look at her eyes."
Winter from aespa mentioned that her eyes were enough to freeze someone's heart.
"Winter’s gaze freezes my heart, then makes it pound even harder and it won’t stop.. Yep that's our Winter,"- a fan reacted.
"While the visuals are elegant, it would be exciting to see Winter explore more avant-garde fashion choices in future shoot,"- a fan shared.
"Winter just turned up the heat on that W Korea cover,"- a fan commented.
The fandom continued to shower compliments on aespa's Winter.
"Our winter is HOT HOT. I LOVE HER SM,"- a user reacted.
"She knows that her audience is women,"- a user shared.
"Do you see those eyes?? This is why I love dark haired winter it always makes her eyes pop,"- a user mentioned.
More about aespa's Winter
Winter from aespa was introduced as the first member of the band on October 27, 2020. She made her official debut with the group on November 17 with the single Black Mamba. It was released through SM Entertainment.
aespa's Winter was among the artists who performed at the BoA's 20-year career tribute. The event was the part of 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards. She delivered a rendition of BoA's tribute track ID; Peace B. She has been managed and associated with SM Entertainment. Moreover, she is also the part of the group GOT the beat.
In recent news, she was credited with the composition of Spark, the single from SYNK: Parallel Line. It was released on October 9, 2024, through SM Entertainment. The record featured three other tracks, such as Up, Dopamine, and Bored.