"So stunning"- Fans go gaga over aespa's Winter's W Korea pictorial

On April 11, 2025, the media outlet W Korea revealed aespa's Winter pictorial for its upcoming issue Volume Five, leaving the fandom in a frenzy. The publication shared three different pictures of the female artist in a close-up shot. She donned accessories from Pomellato.

In the first pictorial, aespa's Winter donned a black top accompanied by a blue-engraved necklace. In the second image, she went for a sleeveless attire, donning accessories such as earrings and necklaces. The outlet mentioned the following details about the upcoming issue featuring Winter's aespa:

"A face, a voice, that shakes your heart. aespa's Winter steps into a new chapter."

Subsequently, the female artist's latest pictorial for the W Korea issue circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They could not stop gushing over the new look of the idol, and an X user tweeted:

"So stunning! look at her eyes."

Winter from aespa mentioned that her eyes were enough to freeze someone's heart.

"Winter’s gaze freezes my heart, then makes it pound even harder and it won’t stop.. Yep that's our Winter,"- a fan reacted.

"While the visuals are elegant, it would be exciting to see Winter explore more avant-garde fashion choices in future shoot,"- a fan shared.

"Winter just turned up the heat on that W Korea cover,"- a fan commented.

The fandom continued to shower compliments on aespa's Winter.

"Our winter is HOT HOT. I LOVE HER SM,"- a user reacted.

"She knows that her audience is women,"- a user shared.

"Do you see those eyes?? This is why I love dark haired winter it always makes her eyes pop,"- a user mentioned.

More about aespa's Winter

Winter from aespa was introduced as the first member of the band on October 27, 2020. She made her official debut with the group on November 17 with the single Black Mamba. It was released through SM Entertainment.

aespa's Winter was among the artists who performed at the BoA's 20-year career tribute. The event was the part of 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards. She delivered a rendition of BoA's tribute track ID; Peace B. She has been managed and associated with SM Entertainment. Moreover, she is also the part of the group GOT the beat.

In recent news, she was credited with the composition of Spark, the single from SYNK: Parallel Line. It was released on October 9, 2024, through SM Entertainment. The record featured three other tracks, such as Up, Dopamine, and Bored.

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More