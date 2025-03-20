"So sweet and considerate" — Fans react as Stray Kids' Hyunjin expresses concern over having a younger sister in today's world

On March 20, 2025, Stray Kids' Hyunjin celebrated his 25th birthday with fans through a live broadcast. The idol interacted with viewers, shared fun moments, and made a long birthday wish before blowing out his candles. Throughout the live, he joked about Stray Kids' secrets, including their height and alcohol tolerance. He playfully responded to all the fans' questions.

Ad

However, one moment from the broadcast stood out and deeply touched fans. During the stream, Hyunjin recalled that as a child, he had always wanted an older sister. When a fan asked if he had ever wanted a younger sister, he responded that he would be too anxious to live peacefully if he had one in today's world. As translated by user @spearhyunnie on X, he said:

"younger sister? if i had one, i think i would be too worried to live. in this kind of world now... a sister who's younger than me? i'd be anxious."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

His remark touched fans, who flocked to X to praise his thoughts. Many admired his understanding of the struggles women face, calling the Stray Kids member a "feminist icon." An X user, @_doolsetcherry, wrote:

"Oh hyune, you feminist icon you. It's so sweet and considerate that he realizes and cares about how sh*tty the world is for women."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others also took to social media, praising him for his awareness and appreciating his protective nature.

"He would probably be a very overprotective older brother," a netizen remarked.

"he's the greenest green flag ever existed," an X user wrote.

"Not often I see men understanding how difficult it is being a woman in this world, seeing this , knowing that he gets it, and he knows, made me sigh in relief. Like oomf said it felt comforting in a way," a fan mentioned.

Ad

"That tells you enough about his personality," a user commented.

While some found his words sad, they also saw it as a sign of his kindhearted personality.

"Hyunjin feelings are very valid. Yes, it's kinda sad to hear, but it's true. This kind of world," a fan commented.

"nothing more attractive than a man knowing and acknowledging how rotten the world is," an X user wrote.

Ad

"i've always felt like he's giving older brother vibe, especially from the way he treats the maknae line but yeah he's right the world aren't kind to young women," a netizen remarked.

All we know about Stray Kids' Hyunjin, career, latest updates, and more

Ad

Hyunjin is a member of Stray Kids, a fourth-generation K-pop group formed by JYP Entertainment in 2017. He is known for his dancing skills and stage presence and contributed to the group as both a performer and a lyricist.

Over the years, Hyunjin has also gained recognition in the fashion industry. He is also a global ambassador for major luxury brands such as Versace, Cartier, and Givenchy Beauty.

Aside from his work in music and fashion, Hyunjin has collaborated with international artists. This includes his feature in Troye Sivan's Rush alongside PinkPantheress.

Ad

Meanwhile, Stray Kids released their second special album, SKZHop Hiptape, on December 13, 2024. The album features twelve tracks, including collaborations with artists like Tablo.

The group is currently on their fourth world tour, Dominate World, supporting their ninth Korean-language extended play, ATE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback