"Glad they found each other" - Fans react as Hyunjin pays a touching tribute to Donatella Versace as she steps down as Versace's creative director

On March 14, 2025, Stray Kids' Hyunjin paid a heartfelt tribute to Donatella Versace following her announcement on social media that she was stepping down as the company's chief creative officer.

She wrote in an Instagram post,

"I hope I’ve made you proud so far."

Stray Kids' Hyunjin reposted Donatella's post as Insta story and wrote,

"I'm proud of you ! @donatella_versace."

Fans were quite moved by the singer's tribute to Donatella and shared their thoughts about it. One fan remarked on how they love Donatella's relationship with the idol and were glad that they "found" each other.

"i love their relationship so much, i’m so glad they found each other," commented a fan.

Similar fan reactions continued on X timelines, where they lauded Donatella for cherishing her bond with Stray Kids' rapper.

"Through #Hyunjin we could seen how amazing woman is Donatella. She was always kind, caring, respectful & supportive towards him, she literally gave him a second family. I will be forever grateful for her for how nice she treated our boy. I am awaiting for their next chapter," commented another fan.

"So grateful that Hyunjin became GBA of Versace in Donatella era because when the queen of fashion chose him herself it was a historic moment she took good care of him, dressed him the most elegant clothes she made him the prince of her brand in front of the world ,no one like her," remarked another fan.

"i just fell on my knees crying. they'll always be the most iconic designer-ambassador duo of this generation," reacted another fan.

More fan reactions on X read,

"Hyunjin expressing his pride in Donatella, and her responding with love, respect, and that she will always be there for him is truly heartwarming. Their bond is one of the most beautiful relationships we've seen in the industry, a perfect blend of artistry and admiration," wrote another fan on X.

"The interaction btw. Hyunjin and Donatella is not like the usual relationship with a brand ambassador. It is more of a sincere friendly interaction or even a family one. This is very captivating cause it's not only a business, Dona chose HJ herself, no one organized deal for him," added another fan.

"I'm so glad Hyunjin got to work with Donatella before she stepped down from her position. She always prioritized his comfort and took really good care of him. Thank you Donatella," said another fan.

More about Hyunjin's ambassadorship with Versace

The vocalist attended the YSL Beauty X Dua Lipa event in Paris on September 5, 2022, alongside bandmate Felix. After this event, he was invited to Dua Lipa's debut fashion show, La Vacanza, in Cannes, which was in collaboration with Versace. He was one of the 60 exclusive guests for the event.

He also attended the launch of the brand's La Vacanza pop-up store in Seoul in July 2023. Later that month, the singer was appointed as Versace's global ambassador. He was the first South Korean and Asian male ambassador for the brand.

This partnership led to Versace creating bespoke pieces for him, including custom outfits worn during Stray Kids' performances at the 2023 VMAs and Lollapalooza Paris. The Quill Pen vocalist showcased Versace designs in Stray Kids music videos, such as in S-Class.

Donatella designed four exclusive custom outfits for him for the dominATE world tour in 2024. The Stray Kids member was featured in Versace's Holiday 2023 advertising campaign. He made his Milan fashion show debut in February 2024 and once again participated in the showcase for the brand's spring-summer 2025 collection.

In other news, Stray Kids are all set to release their digital single, Mixtape:dominATE, on March 21, 2025, featuring the lead track, Giant (Korean Ver.).

