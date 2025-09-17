“So unreal”– Fans in awe as BLACKPINK’s Lisa stuns in Maison Margiela haute couture at her 30th Busan International Film Festival debut

On Wednesday, September 17, BLACKPINK's Lisa made her debut at the 30th edition of the Busan International Film Festival, which was held at the Busan Film Center. The idol made an unannounced appearance at the event's red carpet, surprising reporters, fans, and netizens. At the red carpet, the idol was seen adorning a piece from Glen Marten's haute couture debut with the Maison Margiela collection, as the latest creative director of the brand. The dress worn by the idol was the 43rd look of Maison Margiela's Artisanal Autumn/Winter 2025 runway, featuring earthy-toned fabrics, a corseted waist, and a leafy-frilled skirt.The idol paired her pear-shaped dress with light brown heels and long gemmed pink earrings. When this look landed on the internet, fans and netizens fell in love with the dress and how well it suited the idol. Many people were seen swooning over the idol's visuals. Here are a few fan reactions to the BLACKPINK idol's look at the 30th Busan International Film Festival:&quot;She looks extra AI today, so unreal&quot; said a fan𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐭𝐜𝐡ᵛⁱˣⁱ @Beetch27127LINK@LISA_CHINA0327 She looks extra AI today, so unreal😭Several fans reacted to the idol wearing Maison Margiela haute couture.RadVIXI @mookswife97LINKGirl be serving lethal face card and body everytime and everywhere!brii 𐚁 @peachbeyliniLINKbest dressed idol in kpop actuallySmiling @SmilingLilieLINKShe keeps slaying these red carpets. Damnnnnn. 🔥🔥yuyuheng @yuyuhenggLINKI hope we never forget she has the golden body ratio. So whatever you see on the fashion runaway it will be devoured by LisaOthers also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.m ☾*‧₊ 🐈‍⬛ @jenniekyaaLINKI KNEW FROM THE FIRST LOOK THAT IT WAS MARGIELA oh lisa you fashion queen🎀Pink🌸Pepper🎀 @0pink0pepper0LINKOne thing about Lisa... she knows how to give us a red carpet momentرو ✮ @LSMCB97LINKServe after servedhanana @rantresponsiblyLINK@Ialisactress She makes us speechless again ✨All you need to know about BLACKPINK's Lisa and her solo activitiesBLACKPINK's Lisa, otherwise known as Lalisa Manobal, is a Thai singer, rapper, dancer, and actor who is based in South Korea. She debuted along with her fellow K-pop girl group members in 2017 under YG Entertainment. However, in December 2023, following the contract expiration, all the BLACKPINK members departed the agency.However, their contract as the group, BLACKPINK, is still valid under YG Entertainment. Following the departure, all the BLACKPINK members either kick-started their own labels or joined other agencies for their solo schedules and promotions. Therefore, Lisa opened up her own label called LLOUD and also signed with RCA Records for international promotions.While the idol has previously rolled out solo songs LALISA and Money during her time under YG Entertainment, she made her first independent solo debut with the release of her single, Rockstar. She followed it up with a few other singles like New Woman feat. Rosalìa, Moonlit Floor, etc. Around February 2025, she rolled out her first studio album, Alter Ego.The album held the song, FXCK THE WORLD UP, as its title track, and also contained collaborations with several artists like Doja Cat, RAYE, Tyla, Megan Thee Stallion, Future, and more. On the other hand, in February of the same year, the idol also made her acting debut with her role as Mook in the third season of the popular HBO series, White Lotus.In July, the BLACKPINK members reunited to release their latest single, JUMP. Additionally, the group also kick-started their world tour, DEADLINE, in June 2025, and the first leg of the same concluded in August. However, YG Entertainment announced the second leg of the DEADLINE world tour, where the members will be making stops across Bangkok, Jakarta, Tokyo, and more.Around August, she also released her latest single, Dream, with its music video featuring the Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguchi. Therefore, fans and netizens have been eagerly looking forward to Lisa's activities, both as a soloist and a BLACKPINK member.