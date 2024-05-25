"Sometimes he seems more like a kid than me"— BTS' Jimin shares his deep insights about Kim Namjoon in MMM (Mini & Moni Music) 

On May 25, 2024, BANGTAN TV dropped MMM (Mini & Moni Music) on its official YouTube channel, where BTS' Jimin shared his deep insights about Kim Namjoon's latest album, Right Place, Wrong Person, personality, difficult phases, and the character development over twelve years.

At the beginning of the video, Jimin describes how RM can be both mature and a kid at heart, shedding light on his raw personality. The idol stated:

"Namjoon, sometimes he can be really mature, sometimes he seems more like a kid than me. He's really thorough but also clumsy. It's hard to define who he is in one word. He's an artist who just shows himself as he is."

Expand Tweet

BTS' Jimin confessed that Kim Namjoon had not changed in twelve years

Jimin and RM at the latter's house (Image via BANGTANTV/YouTube)

BTS' Jimin and Kim Namjoon had deep conversations regarding the latter's Right Place, Wrong Person album, where they heard the album's tracks chronologically. The duo sat on the floor of RM's house and had some delicious snacks during the in-depth analysis of the leader's latest work.

After listening to Gr*in, BTS' Jimin left a huge smile when he sarcastically talked about the song's first verse, which stated, 'There are a lot of je*ks in the world.' The idol giggled and questioned what kind of je*ks Kim Namjoon had met during his life.

He went on listening to the title track, LOST!, where he grooved to the song, showcasing little gestures of dancing movement. He confessed that listening to the idol's latest music aroused several questions that he could not wait to ask the idol. Subsequently, Jimin described what he felt about Kim Namjoon's album and stated:

"Namjoon's albums are always kind of like a diary. I'm curious about what he'll be talking about. I don't know if I can say this, but when I heard the album, I was just like a diary, 'I have a lot on my mind, and I feel a little suffocated.' He just put all of that into his album, and I know that he was having a really hard time."

Jimin elaborated on how he was having a hard time due to the immense pressure he felt about the team and what he wanted to do for the members. He further expressed how RM always had things to disseminate to that fandom, which stressed him sometimes.

Jimin further discussed how he learned from Kim Namjoon and occasionally saw a human side of him while the rapper carried out his leadership duty.

"I just know he was going through a hard time, and the weight of being the leader of BTS is something I can't even imagine even though I'm right beside him. I can't imagine what that pressure would feel like. I'm not saying that it's not hard for the members too, but the weight of being the leader is a little different. I'm sure our fans know what I mean. I learn a lot by watching him from behind, so when I see a side of him that's very human from time to time, I feel for him."

Expand Tweet

Jimin was asked how he felt about Kim Namjoon from the past and present. In response, he confessed that the rapper had not changed and still had deep conversations with him, as he had when the duo were in their trainee phase. He further confessed that Kim Namjoon is someone he needs in his life and stated:

"I've known him for about 12 years. I think they are one and the same because, as a trainee, there were things I talked a lot about with him as we walked, and he hasn't changed that much since then. We had a lot of deep conversations, and during the time I've known him for 12 years, the questions we've asked have mostly stayed the same."

Jimin further talked about how the group first partnered with UNICEF, and they talked a lot about how they felt about those things and their fans and what kind of mindset they should have.

He stated that he's still the same in the space of twelve years and commented, 'He's still clumsy as always, and he's still cool, and he's still amazing. He's someone I really need in my life, and I hope he'll be by my side for a long time.'

Kim Namjoon released his second full-length album, Right Place, Wrong Person, on May 24, 2024, at 1 pm KST.