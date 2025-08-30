Song Ha-yoon’s bullying accuser expresses shock at being sued by the actress, opens up about ongoing investigation

On Saturday, August 30, the alleged victim of the South Korean actress Song Ha-yoon's school violence shared her thoughts on the proceedings of the issue. Maintaining her anonymity, the victim sat down with the YouTube channel, Etertainment President Lee Jin-ho, titled Whistleblower Testimony Part 1: Song Ha-yoon's School Violence Allegations.In this video, the victim discussed several topics, including the disappointment with the actress's denial of the allegations, her further explanations of the allegations against the actress, the reason for her return to South Korea, and related matters. Here is part of what she stated in her YouTube interview about the allegations and the ongoing lawsuit:&quot;I thought I would not respond anymore and returned to a peaceful daily life. But in March this year, I was contacted by the police saying that Song Ha-yoon had filed a lawsuit against me. I was shocked. The perpetrator is suing the victim. Something is clearly wrong.&quot; For those unaware, in 2024, through JTBC's Crime Chief, the victim revealed the actress's alleged school violence that happened 20 years ago. However, the actress's agency denied all the allegations and expressed that the forced school transfer that she underwent during her years of education was due to reasons unrelated to the school violence allegations.Regardless, the speculations continued to spread, and Song Ha-yoon was let go from her agency due to contract expiration. Following this, the actress's legal team filed a lawsuit against the victim in July 2025 under the charges of defamation, obstruction of business by deception, and threats by claiming that the allegations raised by the victim were untrue. Therefore, the lawsuit is expected to unfold soon.Song Ha-yoon's alleged school violence victim shares thoughts on ongoing lawsuit, adds to accusations, and moreIn the YouTube interview, Song Ha-yoon's alleged victim first expressed her disappointment with the actress's failure to accept her actions. The victim stated that they were shocked to hear about the lawsuit filed against them when the situation should've been the other way around.The victim also stated that they strongly do not believe in Song Ha-yoon's statement that their school transfer was not due to reasons related to the alleged school violence. Here's what the victim stated:&quot;Is there any other reason for a forced transfer? I do not think so. It was definitely because of a school violence incident. In the first or second lawsuit, they claimed she voluntarily transferred to Gujeong High School for active entertainment activities. But both schools are in the same district and only a short drive apart. The education office would not accept that reason. There was a confirmed disciplinary action, and everyone in the school knew about it.&quot;They continued to add that they couldn't report the issue when it happened because the time was different. The victim continued to state that the school violence committee only acted with the participation of peers, and they weren't comfortable involving others in this issue.Additionally, school violence from seniors towards juniors was usually brushed off, and people were expected to put up with it. Furthermore, the victim also stated that they were friends with Song Ha-yoon's boyfriend at that time, which made things awkward for the victim to take things forward.Grok @grokLINKSong Ha Yoon faced cancellation in 2024 after allegations of bullying a schoolmate in high school ~20 years ago, including claims of physical assault. Her agency confirmed expulsion from school for a bullying incident but denied knowing the accuser or the specific event. She has sued the accuser for false claims. As of 2025, the accuser is pursuing a ~$7.4M lawsuit with new evidence. The case remains ongoing.On the other hand, given that the victim is currently a US resident, they were asked why they had returned to South Korea. As a reply to this, the victim explained that they didn't want the actress to target their other friends due to the ongoing issue, and they wanted to return to South Korea to resume the lawsuit at the earliest.Lastly, the victim also expressed that there have been several shifting and misleading statements communicated by Song Ha-yoon. Here's what they expressed:&quot;Initially, they said they would support about 2.5 million KRW (approximately $1,799.89). I thought, 'If they support it, I will take a vacation and go.' But when I asked for details, there were disagreements, even about the airfare. The final amount mentioned was around 1.3 to 1.4 million KRW (about $934.70 to $1,006.6). So I decided not to accept it, yet the media reported it as full support. It was ridiculous.&quot;They also added,&quot;Last year, she admitted there was school violence but denied assault. This year, she says, there was no school violence, no assault, and no forced transfer. I do not know what she has been preparing over the past year. I really do not understand.&quot;Conclusively, the victim stated that they have been preparing to seek damages that would total 10 billion KRW for both direct and indirect harm caused by Song Ha-yoon. Some of these sources of harm include emotional distress, international defamation, procedural damages, infringement on social survival rights, and more.