 Song Ha-yoon’s agency responds to alleged victim’s bullying claims towards the actress

The legal representative of actress Song Ha-yoon, Law firm Ji-eum, has issued a statement regarding her accuser, “A,” who has claimed to be a victim of school violence by the actress. &quot;A&quot; has also announced plans to file additional lawsuits against the actress.On August 22, Ji-eum told Sports Kyunghyang that the star's side took the unusual step of fully supporting A’s swift return to Korea and cooperation with the investigation. They said,“We covered all expenses, including airfare, hotel costs, and transportation. We are fully prepared to respond after verifying the facts behind each claim that has been raised.”Earlier, &quot;A&quot; claimed online that Song Ha-yoon’s legal actions wrongly labeled them as a “wanted criminal” and “suspect,” calling it character assassination with false information. &quot;A&quot; said they plan to file civil and criminal lawsuits and seek disciplinary action against the actress’s lawyers.Song Ha-yoon's case gets further gnarled as the alleged victim &quot;A&quot; decides to fly to Korea for the legal procedure&quot;A&quot; first went public with allegations of being a victim of school bullying by Song Ha-yoon through JTBC’s Incident Manager in April 2024. The actress did not release an official stance for a year but filed a lawsuit against A in March 2025.The controversy began when an anonymous accuser claimed that Song Ha-yoon physically assaulted them in high school, including being slapped for 90 minutes and forced to transfer schools.&quot;A,&quot; an alleged U.S. citizen, claimed that attending the investigation in person was difficult and stated,“In May, the investigation authorities issued a ‘suspension of investigation’ and a ‘suspect suspension’ decision. However, Song Ha-yoon’s side suddenly labeled me as a ‘wanted criminal’ and a ‘suspect’ and filed an additional lawsuit for false accusation.”&quot;A&quot; also revealed that they proposed a peaceful settlement and even delivered a &quot;termination letter,&quot; but the actress's side demanded a public apology letter containing a false confession. From the beginning, they sought a peaceful resolution, but the other party ignored my goodwill and insisted on a &quot;false confession public apology.&quot;They stated their willingness to go further with the case and cooperate legally:&quot;As a Korean national holding U.S. citizenship, I have decided to voluntarily return to Korea and sincerely cooperate with the investigation.&quot;Although A had previously argued that, as a U.S. citizen, they were not obligated to undergo a face-to-face investigation by Korean police, it was reported that because A had not renounced their Korean nationality, they remain subject to investigation upon entering Korea.The case has now taken a confusing turn. However, there is no specific outcome of it yet. With new advancements coming in at regular intervals, more evidence could be procured from the alleged victim, A.